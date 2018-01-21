Maryland Reps. Andy Harris, John Delaney among Congress members pledging to donate salary during shutdown

Many members of Congress, including Maryland Reps. Andy Harris and John Delaney, say they will be donating their salaries during the government shutdown to charities.

Delaney, a former Potomac businessman who announced last year that he will run for the Democratic nomination for president, said on Saturday that he will donate his federal shutdown money to Mercy Health Clinic, a Gaithersburg facility for low-income patients.

"I don't think it's right for me to get paid during a government shutdown while my constituents are being furloughed and important and necessary services are being limited or halted all together," Delaney said in a statement. "It's time to be responsible and come together on a bipartisan deal to fund the government."

Delaney also sponsored a bill to ensure federal furloughed employees receive retroactive pay.

Harris, a Baltimore County Republican, tweeted shortly after Delaney that he too would donate his federal salary to pregnancy centers during the shutdown.

They are among several members of Congress, all of whom normally get paid through the shutdowns, who have announced they would fork over their pay to charities or nonprofits.

Rep. Rick Allen, a Georgia Republican, said he would donate his salary to charity.

Rep. Mia Love, a Utah Republican, asked that her salary be withheld. “If members of the military aren’t getting paid during the government shutdown, then I’m not accepting a salary either,” she wrote in a tweet.

Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, said he will donate his salary to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

