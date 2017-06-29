Maryland to become first state with law to protect Planned Parenthood

Maryland on Saturday will become the first state in the nation with a law to protect funding for Planned Parenthood from a possible federal cutoff.

Legislation ensuring that the state will cover the cost of the group's health care services in Maryland if Congress blocks it from receiving federal funding is among the more than 250 bills passed by the General Assembly that will become law July 1.

The new laws include Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to offer tax breaks for manufacturers who bring new jobs to economically disadvantaged parts of the state, as well as his proposal to expand technical education. Also: retired police officers and firefighters will receive a tax break, schools will be required to educate students about the dangers of heroin and other opioids and two state departments will get new names.

In addition to the changes brought by this year's laws, employers will absorb a change in the minimum wage required by a law passed in 2014 under Democratic Gov. Martin O'Malley. The minimum will increase from $8.75 to $9.25.

The measure protecting Planned Parenthood's funding, which the Democrat-dominated legislature passed amid Republican opposition, became law without Hogan's signature.

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., the bill's Senate sponsor, said "the actions of the Republican radicals in the U.S. Congress who are out to stamp out choice in any manner possible" prompted him to introduce the legislation.

The U.S. Senate is now considering legislation to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — and to replace it with a national health care system that would not cover the costs of any of the health care services provided by Planned Parenthood. A bill including such a provision has already passed the House of Representatives.

Republicans are backing the cutoff because Planned Parenthood is the nation's largest provider of abortion services. A decades-old law already bans federal reimbursement for abortions, but the measure before the Senate would end the funding of such services as contraception and breast examinations.

CAPTION Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Governor Larry Hogan, and Speaker of the House of Delegates Michael E. Busch sign bills in the Annapolis State House. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Governor Larry Hogan, and Speaker of the House of Delegates Michael E. Busch sign bills in the Annapolis State House. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Governor Larry Hogan, House Speaker Michael E Busch, and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller participate in a bill signing ceremony the morning after the General Assembly finished. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun) Governor Larry Hogan, House Speaker Michael E Busch, and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller participate in a bill signing ceremony the morning after the General Assembly finished. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

"They want to drive Planned Parenthood out of business as an effort to eliminate reproductive choice in the country even though Planned Parenthood is the largest provider of health services to young women in the country," said Madaleno, a Montgomery County Democrat.

Passage of the bill, backed by Republican President Donald J. Trump, is now in doubt because of divisions among the U.S. Senate's majority Republicans over provisions including the cutting of Planned Parenthood from Medicaid and other programs.

The Maryland measure would take effect only if the federal cutoff were enacted. It would establish a state family planning program to ensure continued funding of services provided under Title X of the federal Public Health Service Act.

The bill's House sponsor, Del. Shane Pendergrass, said the measure is intended to protect the people who depend on Planned Parenthood for such things as family planning services, cancer screenings and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases.

"The need for these services could not be met by existing providers if Planned Parenthood were eliminated from the market," the Howard County Democrat said.

Karen Nelson, president of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, said the group serves about 25,000 patients a year — about 90 percent of them women — through the Medicaid and Title X programs. She said the organization is paid about $2.75 million annually for providing those services.

The Maryland law will help Planned Parenthood keep its doors open, Nelson said.

"It's wonderful, and we're gratified to be in a state with such forward-looking legislators," she said.

Also taking effect without Hogan's signature is a measure curbing school systems' use of suspensions and expulsions of young students as a form of discipline. Instead, the law requires schools to emphasize counseling and other methods short of suspensions to deal with misbehavior by children in pre-K through second grade.

Among the bills becoming law with Hogan's approval is his More Jobs for Marylanders Act, which provides up to 10 years of income and state property tax credits for manufacturers that create new jobs in targeted jurisdictions, including Baltimore and the counties in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The legislation passed on the final day of the legislative session after the governor and Democratic lawmakers agreed on provisions promoting apprenticeship programs at manufacturing companies.

The state will expand its commitment to Hogan's existing P-TECH program — for Pathways in Technology Early College High School — under legislation that mandates funding for the high school and community college program. Under the law, the program will more than triple in size to more than $3 million by 2021.

First responders will get a break under a Hogan-supported measure that provides an exemption of up to $15,000 in retirement income for police, fire and emergency services pension plans.

Veterans and those who employ them are receiving their own breaks. One bill provides a tax credit to small businesses that hire veterans. Another provides discounted hunting and fishing licenses and permits to Purple Heart recipients.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will simplify its name to the Department of Health. Meanwhile, the Department of Human Resources, which administers a variety of social programs, becomes the Department of Human Services.