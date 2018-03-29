Former Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks pleads guilty to corruption charges

Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges this morning in U.S. District Court in Baltimore — about two hours after the Democrat formally resigned his Senate seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

The 71-year-old longtime state lawmaker appeared in federal court with his lawyers for an 11 a.m. hearing and changed his previous not guilty pleas on two wire fraud charges.

About two weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial on April 16, U.S. Judge Richard D. Bennett dismissed the remaining eight fraud, bribery and obstruction of justice charges even though Oaks admitted to the facts of a case alleging the “corrupt use of his office in a bribery scheme.”

Bennett asked Oaks if he had committed the crimes presented by the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Yes,” Oaks replied.

The rapid turn of events — from resignation to conviction within the same morning — brought an abrupt end to a case that has lingered for more than a year. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 17.

Prosecutors charged Oaks last year with 10 counts of fraud, bribery and obstruction of justice. They alleged that Oaks took bribes from an informant who posed as a businessman in exchange for help getting government grants and other assistance.

The obstruction of justice charge related to allegations that Oaks sabotaged another investigation by tipping off the target. That case had been scheduled for trial in August.

Oaks was indicted in federal court on nine fraud and bribery counts in the final days of the 2017 General Assembly session. The charges say he took a total of $15,300 in bribes for providing help to business owners as a state lawmaker. The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office alleged that Oaks began a legislative process to award a $250,000 bond to a developer who had paid the lawmaker $5,000,

An additional obstruction-of-justice charge was brought in November.

Oaks has continued to serve as one of Maryland’s 47 state senators despite calls for him to resign from Democrats and Republicans, including Gov. Larry Hogan.

On Wednesday evening Oaks submitted his letter of resignation to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller. In his letter, Oaks wrote that he was resigning “to eliminate all clouds ... due to any potential concerns or questionable activities on my behalf.”

In the letter, he expressed “deep regret, respect, and my love for Baltimore City, the Maryland General Assembly, its leadership, my legislative colleagues and my constituents in the 41st District.”

Earlier this month Bennett rejected Oaks’ request to dismiss several of the fraud and bribery charges. His lawyers had argued that an allegation that Oaks had state legislation drafted in exchange for a payment from an FBI informant posing as a businessman was not the kind of “official act” that violates federal corruption laws.

Bennett rejected that position, calling the argument “without merit.”

“Drafting legislation lies at the very heart of a legislator’s official purpose,” Bennett wrote in his decision.

Oaks’ lawyers also said federal authorities entrapped the former lawmaker by using a “professional set-up artist” who has collected a six-figure annual paycheck from the FBI.

Prosecutors rebutted that claim, disclosing transcripts of conversations with Oaks that informants recorded. Prosecutors say the transcripts show that Oaks willingly went along with the scheme.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article