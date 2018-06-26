What we know about Christine Nizer, head of Maryland's MVA, which failed to forward key voter information

Christine Nizer, the head of the Motor Vehicle Administration, came under fire Monday and Tuesday after the agency failed to forward voter information to the Maryland Board of Elections, forcing as many as 80,000 voters to cast provisional ballots.

MVA officials have blamed a computer glitch that has affected voters across the state who tried to change their registration address or party affiliation through the MVA since April 2017. The MVA discovered the problem was more widespread after it first announced late Saturday that nearly 19,000 were affected.

Nizer, who has headed the MVA since 2015, said the agency underestimated the number of affected voters because officials were trying to tell people quickly about the problem.

“In our sense of urgency to inform the public given the close proximity of the primary election, the numbers that were initially reported did not accurately reflect the total scope of the people impacted,” Nizer said in a statement.

Democratic General Assembly leaders who oversee election issues called for Nizer to step down.

Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn appointed Nizer to head the MVA in 2015 when the previous administrator, Milton Chaffee, was appointed to lead the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Nizer has worked for the MVA since 2006. According to a state news release when she was named the new administrator, she joined the agency as an associate administrator for driver and vehicle policies and programs. She then served as the deputy administrator for central operations and safety programs in 2010 and became chief deputy administrator in March 2014.

Nizer serves on a number of national transpiration boards, including American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators Region 1 board, the release said. She is a 2011 graduate of the Leadership Maryland Program and was named the 2014 WTS Woman of the Year by a group that advocates for women in transportation professions.

Nizer previously worked for the Maryland Public Service Commission, the Maryland General Assembly, and the Office of Homeland Security.

She has a master’s degree in public policy from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Goucher College.

Nizer’s earns an annual salary of $150,000, according to state records.

