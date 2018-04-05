Maryland legislature gives final OK to bill that would increase MTA funding

The Maryland Transit Administration, coming off a monthlong shutdown of Baltimore’s Metro subway, is set to receive $178 million to operate and rebuild its systems under legislation the General Assembly approved Thursday.

The measure passed the House 96-41. It now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he would sign it.

For the MTA, the bill includes increased funding for both day-to-day operating expenses and for capital funds used for long-term improvement projects.

Del. Brooke Lierman, the Baltimore Democrat who led the effort to include the region in the bill, called the bill’s passage “a big step forward for the MTA and its riders.”

The boost in funding for the MTA passed in tandem with a significant increase in Maryland’s contribution to the Washington region’s transit system, especially its troubled Metro.

Altogether the measure will direct $735 million in additional capital funding to the MTA and the Washington system over four years starting July 1, 2019.

The legislation started out as a vehicle for providing increased funding for the Washington Metro, which has been plagued by unreliable service and safety problems after years of under-funding of vital maintenance projects. It calls for an annual grant of $167 million to the Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority for its capital needs — provided Virginia and the District of Columbia match the contribution.

Early in the session lawmakers expanded the bill so that it addressed the needs of the Baltimore region as well.

When the legislation passed the Senate unanimously last week, it was hailed as one of the legislature’s most important achievements of the 2018 session.

“What a historic vote this really is,” said Sen. Brian Feldman, a Montgomery County Democrat. “This is a story about American democracy working.”

The effort to include the MTA received added impetus in February when the Baltimore Metro was forced to shut down for a month to repair tracks whose deterioration was found to pose a threat of derailment. The shutdown brought increased attention to the needs of the MTA, which operates the Baltimore region’s transit systems as well as MARC commuter trains and commuter buses serving both of the state’s urban regions.

“It increased the urgency and demonstrated to policy makers how important this was,” Lierman said.

The legislation would require the governor give the MTA minimum increases of 4.4 percent in its $1.6 billion operating budget for each of the three years starting in mid-2019. It also requires a capital infusion of $29 million a year above current spending levels for those three years, money that could be used for the subway or other MTA systems. Together that adds up to $178 million for the agency.

Analysts for the Department of Legislative Services warned lawmakers early in this year’s session that the Hogan administration was not increasing MTA’s operating budget at a level that would keep up with inflation in the costs of providing services.

“MTA was flat-funded this year, which in essence results in a decline for funding our core bus services because of required contractual increases for commuter bus, MARC rail and [paratransit] services,” Lierman said.

The money the governor is directed to budget would come out of the Transportation Trust Fund, which is financed largely by gas taxes, vehicle registration fees and taxes on car sales.

In addition to its funding provisions, the legislation also requires the MTA to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all of its capital assets — from the buses that run on Baltimore’s streets to MARC locomotives to the tracks and cars of the Metro and light rail systems.

The bill instructs the MTA to compile a list of its needs without regard to costs. It tells the agency to report on those needs to the legislature by July 1 of next year and every three years after that.

The legislation also calls on the MTA to develop a long-term plan for transit services in its “core service area” in the Baltimore region over the next 25 years. The measure sets up a Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan Commission to advise the MTA on developing the blueprint for future transit services in the city, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and other places where people commute to those destinations.

“We are long overdue for a new plan, and after that plan is created we have to work to implement it,” Lierman said.

