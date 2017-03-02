Del. Morhaim broke spirit of Maryland ethics rules, panel finds

Baltimore County Del. Dan Morhaim broke the spirit of Maryland's ethics rules when he served as a chief architect of Maryland's medical marijuana industry without properly disclosing he had ties to a company seeking licenses to sell the drug, according to a 17-page ethics report obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics found Morhaim's conduct was "improper because his actions were contrary to the principles of ethical standards."

It recommended Morhaim be reprimanded for skirting the intent of ethics laws and suggested he issue a public apology. The House of Delegates will vote Friday morning on whether to mete out that punishment, which allows him to remain in office.

The review also found there was "not sufficient evidence" Morhaim intentionally used his position as a delegate to garner benefits for the company he represented. But it concluded he showed "poor judgment" that "has eroded the confidence and trust of the public ... bringing disrepute and dishonor to the General Assembly."

The public rebuke comes after a months-long inquiry into how Morhaim, a Democrat and physician, pushed for legislation to broaden the medical marijuana market and recommended how regulations should be written to govern it. At the same time, Morhaim was a paid consultant and had agreed to serve as clinical director for a dispensary operated by Doctor's Orders LLC, a company that received three preliminary licenses to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana.

Morhaim disclosed to the legislative ethics office that he "may" work as a medical marijuana consultant, but did not reveal the extent of his involvement.

Ethics Counsel Dea Daly told the ethics committee she would have advised Morhaim differently if he had said he was a paid consultant for a company seeking a medical marijuana license at the same time he was testifying as a legislator before the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. That privilege was not awarded to the general public.

Lawmakers are prohibited from using the prestige of office for personal gain, and the report said Morhaim "should have" told the commission he was involved with a company, instead of letting its members believe he was only an objective policy maker.

"As a prominent legislative leader and long-time advocate for medical cannabis in the General Assembly, Delegate Morhaim knew he had a level of credibility, influence and access to the MMCC that other persons, including other legislators, did not," lawmakers wrote in their report. "He leveraged that influence to advocate for a policy that he should have known could have resulted in gain to himself or his employer."

In a statement to his colleagues, Morhaim blamed the media for what he called an "erroneous" characterization of his disclosures and criticized the wording of the state's ethics rules.

"I did not violate the letter of the law, but I might have violated the spirit of the law," Morhaim wrote to his colleagues. "For the future, I am concerned about the fairness of a process that penalizes members who comply with the clear letter of the law, but who can be found to violate the 'spirit' of the law. We need clear bright lines."

While the ethics inquiry was underway, House Speaker Michael E. Busch stripped Morhaim of his leadership post as chair of a subcommittee and moved him off the Health and Government Operations Committee, where he had served since 2003. Morhaim was first elected to the legislature in 1995.

When his ties to Doctor's Orders were made public this summer, Morhaim told The Sun that, in hindsight, he should have disclosed the extent of his relationship but believed he had "followed all the rules the best that I knew how."

Throughout the inquiry, and on Thursday, Morhaim maintained that he broke no rules and did nothing wrong. He nonetheless issued an apology.

"I pledge to redouble my efforts to serve honorably and in the public interest," Morhaim said. "I deeply regret and apologize for any actions on my part — however they came about — that may have tarnished the public perception of the legislature and the hard and important work that we all do."

On Wednesday, Morhaim demanded an apology from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan after the governor said he believed Morhaim could be thrown out of the General Assembly "for illegal activities and arranging to get himself two [medical] marijuana licenses."

Morhaim called that accusation "patently false."

The report by his colleagues concluded that "Delegate Morhaim's failure to disclose and be transparent undermines the public's confidence in an independent legislature that it not be influenced by the potential for personal financial gain.

"As a part-time citizen legislature, the members must be ever vigilant that they do not cross the line between their personal interest and the interests of the citizens who they are elected to serve."

