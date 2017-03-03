Maryland House reprimands Morhaim over ethics concerns

The House of Delegates punished Del. Dan Morhaim Friday with a formal reprimand because he advocated for policies that benefit medical marijuana companies without fully disclosing he was a paid consultant for one.

The resolution of discipline, adopted unanimously without debate, followed a seven-minute public accounting of Morhaim's actions. The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics conducted a months-long investigation and determined Morhaim violated the spirit of the state's ethics laws. The committee said he did not break the letter of law but that his conduct was "improper."

"There's certain lines that people should know not to step across," House Speaker Michael E. Busch said after the vote.

Morhaim issued a defense and apology Thursday afternoon after the committee's 17-page report was distributed to his colleagues. On Friday, after the reprimand, he told reporters the scrutiny of his conduct was "a circus."

Morhaim listened, eyes closed, as ethics committee co-chair Del. Adrienne Jones recounted how he secured a contract with a medical marijuana company and then advocated before the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission on several occasions without telling commissioners he had financial ties to the industry.

The company he works for, Doctor's Orders, later won licenses to grow, process and dispense the drug in a double-blind process that concealed applicants' identities.

The ethics committee said Morhaim should have been more transparent about his dealings.

Morhaim, a Baltimore County Democrat and physician, disclosed in filings with the state that he "may" do consulting for a medical marijuana company, a disclosure he was directed to complete by Ethics Counsel Dea Daly. Daly later said she would have advised Morhaim differently if he had revealed the extent of his advocacy work or his paid position for a company seeking medical marijuana licenses.

As he left the House chamber, Morhaim approached two members of the ethics committee and said, "you could have mentioned that there were no rules or laws broken in that report."

Morhaim, a 23-year veteran of the legislature, pushed for more than a decade to legalize medical marijuana. He said in the fall he would recuse himself from future legislation involving the industry. That happened at about the same time the ethics committee launched an investigation.

Earlier this year, Busch, also a Democrat, stripped Morhaim of two leadership posts in the General Assembly and removed him from the Health and Government Operations Committee, on which he had served since 2003.

Del. Cheryl Glenn, the other delegate central to legalizing medical marijuana, said she stopped speaking with Morhaim when she learned of his conduct and said she was dismayed all he received was a "slap on the wrist."

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday called Morhaim's punishment insufficient.

"There's no question in my mind that what was done was completely unethical," Hogan said during a news conference. Somebody with "such complete disregard for the ethics laws of Maryland should be removed from office rather than slapped on the wrist."

In his letter to colleagues, Morhaim said he would support more clearly written ethics laws that would have required the disclosures he did not make. Common Cause, a government watchdog group, agreed that it was concerning a lawmaker could be punished for violating the spirit of the law.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Michael Dresser contributed to this article.

