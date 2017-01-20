Maryland General Assembly ethics committee hires special counsel to review Morhaim's cannabis work

The General Assembly ethics committee that's investigating Del. Dan K. Morhaim's work with a medical cannabis company has hired a special counsel to assist with the review.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, who on Friday disclosed the hiring of the special counsel, said the action underscores the serious nature of the investigation.

"It's very, very unusual," Miller told reporters. "It means we take the case very seriously."

But Morhaim's lawyer said he was specifically told the hiring of an outside counsel did not mean the investigation was being given greater scrutiny than others.

"We were told repeatedly, this is no reflection of the seriousness or lack of seriousness, or lack of gravity or gravity of the situation," said Timothy F. Maloney, a Greenbelt-based attorney who is representing the Baltimore County Democrat.

Maloney said he was told the special counsel was needed because the ethics committee's staff had a potential conflict of interest: they advised Morhaim on how to handle his relationship with Doctor's Orders, a company that applied for, and won, preliminary licenses to grow and distribute medical cannabis.

Maloney said the special counsel has been working on Morhaim's case for a couple of months. He suggested Miller mentioned the special counsel as an "overreaction" to Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement on Thursday of a series of bills to overhaul government ethics and transparency laws.

Caption Ethics reforms proposed by Governor Hogan Governor Larry Hogan proposes several ethics reforms. (Pamela Wood & Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video) Governor Larry Hogan proposes several ethics reforms. (Pamela Wood & Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Gov. Hogan outlines his FY 2018 budget Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a budget that he said reduces spending for next year. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun video) Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a budget that he said reduces spending for next year. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun video)

Hogan's proposals include giving the state Ethics Commission jurisdiction over ethical concerns involving lawmakers. Currently, legislators police themselves following the recommendations of a joint committee of delegates and senators. Twelve lawmakers representing both parties sit on the ethics committee.

The General Assembly ethics committee operates confidentially. The committee's chairmen, Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County and Sen. Ed DeGrange Sr. of Anne Arundel County, could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.

House Speaker Michael E. Busch declined to comment, citing the confidentiality rules that govern the ethics committee.

The special counsel has not been named publicly. Miller said it is a former prosecutor who is a "high visibility person."

It's not clear if the special counsel is paid, what their scope of work entails or when the ethics committee plans to finish its investigation.

Maloney said Morhaim is eager for the investigation to conclude and believes his client's name will be cleared.

"His disclosures are fully compliant with the law," Maloney said.

The ethics committee opened an investigation into Morhaim last year according to people with knowledge of the inquiry.

Morhaim, who is a doctor, has been a leading proponent of legalizing medical marijuana, also known as medical cannabis, for Marylanders with certain chronic conditions.

As he sponsored legislation to create the industry and advocated for the rules to govern the industry, he was also a paid consultant for Doctor's Orders.

Morhaim has maintained that he properly disclosed his intent to work as a consultant in the emerging cannabis industry. He has also said he regretted not being more transparent about his relationship with the company.

Maloney said Morhaim's advocacy affected the entire cannabis industry, not Doctor's Orders specifically. In some cases, Morhaim suggested policies that Doctor's Orders would disagree with, such as allowing unlimited licenses or not allowing licenses to be sold, Maloney said.

Maloney, who represented Prince George's County in the House of Delegates from 1979 to 1994, suggested his client is being used to make it look like lawmakers care about ethics.

"Every once in a while, Annapolis looks to burn someone at the stake," he said.

