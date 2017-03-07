Maryland bill would gradually raise minimum wage to $15

Maryland's minimum wage would rise to $15 over several years under a measure before state lawmakers.

Del. Jeffrey Waldstreicher, a Montgomery County Democrat, outlined the bill Tuesday before a House committee.

Maryland's minimum wage is now set to reach $9.25 in July and increase to $10.10 in July of 2018. The bill would raise it a dollar each year after that, until it reaches $15 in July 2022.

The measure would phase in the increases by a dollar less a year for businesses with 25 employees or less.

A similar bill last year stalled, but Waldstreicher says this measure "has had its sharp edges sanded and refined." That's partly due to more gradual increases for smaller businesses.

The bill also has a pause mechanism, if negative economic factors arise.