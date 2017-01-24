Discussing ethics committee was 'my mistake,' Maryland Senate president says

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said Tuesday that he shouldn't have revealed that a General Assembly ethics committee has hired a lawyer to help investigate a delegate's dealings in the medical cannabis industry.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics operates confidentially and members have declined to discuss an investigation into Del. Dan K. Morhaim, who sponsored cannabis legislation while agreeing to work for a company that later won preliminary licenses to grow and dispense the drug.

"I just thought it was common knowledge and it was my mistake," Miller said in an interview Tuesday. "I thought it was common knowledge."

Miller revealed on Friday that the ethics committee hired the outside counsel, who hasn't been publicly named.

Miller indicated the hiring of the outside counsel underscored the serious nature of the investigation. Morhaim's attorney contended that outside counsel was necessary because the ethics committee's staff had a conflict of interest. They had advised Morhaim.

Miller said he knew about the hiring of the outside counsel because he oversees the legislature's budget and had to give his approval to spend the money.

"The committee wanted to vote to hire outside counsel. But to obtain funding, they had to get my permission and the speaker's permission," Miller said, referring to House Speaker Michael E. Busch.

Miller said he's not involved in the Morhaim investigation.

"I've never attended a meeting. I don't attend the meetings. I haven't discussed this with any single member of the committee, in terms of what their workings are," he said.

The outside counsel has not been identified and Miller could not say how much they are being paid.

Morhaim has maintained that he properly disclosed his intent to work as a consultant in the emerging cannabis industry. He has also said he regretted not being more transparent about his relationship with the company.

