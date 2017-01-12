Average age of Maryland legislative leaders: 65

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller showed up to the second day of his 48th consecutive year of legislative sessions using a cane, which he joked made him look "real old."

Miller, 74, has a lot of colleagues of the same vintage. On average, the leaders of Maryland's General Assembly are 65 years old.

Four members of the Senate leadership team are, like Miller, over 70. Four members of the House of Delegates leadership team are at or above that threshold, including House Speaker Michael E. Busch, who turned 70 last week.

By March, two House chairmen will be 80 or older.

For four years, Miller and Busch, both Democrats, have held the distinction of being Maryland's longest-serving presiding officers. Miller likes to note that he's the longest serving Senate president anywhere in the country.

Fellow delegates elected Busch as speaker this week for the 15th consecutive year. The Senate elected Miller president for the 30th time.

Miller told his chamber Thursday that he had a hip replaced in September. He said it didn't heal correctly, and a doctor told him Wednesday that it is fractured.

The Senate president said he's using a cane because his wife made him.

Busch also dealt with health issues recently. He was hospitalized last year after complications from a prescription.

