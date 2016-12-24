'Senator Barb' Mikulski nears retirement after 45 years in office

A year into what would become five terms in the U.S. Senate, Barbara A. Mikulski was growing impatient with the pace of progress on her first major piece of legislation.

She wanted to protect seniors from going broke over the cost of a spouse's nursing home care. But her bill was going nowhere.

So the daughter of Highlandtown grocers, whose father was in a nursing home during the final stages of his battle with Alzheimer's disease, stormed the Senate floor and attempted a parliamentary maneuver to force a vote.

"I did an upstart thing," Mikulski said with a chuckle. "I thought I was being clever."

The gambit failed. But her drive caught the attention of Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, then in his fourth term. The Texas Democrat pulled his junior colleague aside, offered some advice about Senate decorum — and vowed to work with her on the bill she desperately wanted to pass.

Barbara Mikulski Alex Brandon / AP Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, before a caucus organizing meeting to elect their leadership for the 115th Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, before a caucus organizing meeting to elect their leadership for the 115th Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon / AP)

"It wasn't exactly a walk to the woodshed, but I learned about seniority, procedure — things that are not written in the civics books," said Mikulski, now 80. "It was a lesson on how to work with what I called the 'vintage crowd.'"

Mikulski, who will retire next month after 45 years in elected office, says she never looked the part of the vintage crowd. Her ceiling-breaking career has often been defined by her working-class beginnings and feisty temperament.

Still, the Maryland Democrat became an accomplished political tactician, able to maneuver through the Senate, ascend to the chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee and build a legacy that will endure long after Rep. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, is sworn in next month as her successor.

Sen. Barbara Mikulski passes the baton to Chris Van Hollen Sen. Barbara Mikulski passes the baton to Senator-elect Chris Van Hollen. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Sen. Barbara Mikulski passes the baton to Senator-elect Chris Van Hollen. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

Voters have come to know her as "Senator Barb," the blunt-speaking, 4-foot-11 social worker who broke barriers as the first Democratic woman elected to the Senate in her own right — that is, without following a male relative into office.

Colleagues came to know her as relentless.

Bentsen kept his promise to Mikulski. Instead of moving her nursing home bill through a high-profile floor fight, he helped the freshman attach it without much notice to a broader Medicare reform package. President Ronald Reagan signed it into law months later, and it's still on the books.

"I've made history, changed history and been an eyewitness to history," said Mikulski — with the list-of-three flourish characteristic of her rhetoric — during an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

She has faced criticism, including from within her own party, for her positions. Liberal Democrats were furious that an agreement she struck with Republicans in 2014 to fund the government included a provision that weakened Wall Street regulations. Some unions knocked her for working to expand a guest worker visa program that the seafood processing industry on the Eastern Shore, among others, considers essential.

Maryland Republicans, meanwhile, tried to use her lengthy career in Washington against her. A GOP candidate in 2010 ran a television ad describing his opponent as a "political insidersaurus" as Mikulski's face was superimposed over the image of a dinosaur.

She won re-election that year with more than 62 percent of the vote.

Famously irritated by small talk, tall lecterns and the swarms of Capitol Hill reporters who block her path to the Senate floor, Mikulski has never let go of her brash public persona, or her need to cut to the chase. Behind the scenes, though, the woman who ran against the "political bosses" also managed to find a way to speak their language and become an effective deal maker.

She slipped provisions into the 2010 Affordable Care Act to require that insurers cover preventive treatment for women — breast and cervical cancer screenings, for example — free of charge. In the 1990s, she teamed up with then-Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, a Texas Republican, on a bill that allowed homemakers to set up individual retirement accounts.

More recently, she shepherded legislation through Congress to extend the statute of limitations for suing an employer over wage discrimination. The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which was aimed at helping to ensure that women are paid as much as men for the same job, became the first major bill President Barack Obama signed into law in 2009.

Many of her successes have come not from dramatic floor fights or landmark legislation but rather from a facility — and an apparent penchant — for needling presidential administrations to act.

In 1990, Mikulski invited Republican women lawmakers to drive with her from the Capitol to the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health in a stunt designed to embarrass the agency's leaders into including more women and minorities in clinical trials. By 2014, 57 percent of enrollees in NIH-funded research were women.

When the Obama administration denied federal assistance to hundreds of Eastern Shore residents affected by superstorm Sandy in 2012, Mikulski repeatedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the issue. In a rare move, the White House partly reversed that decision weeks later.

And then there is the money.

Mikulski, who has served on the Appropriations Committee since her first year in the Senate, directed hundreds of millions of dollars from what she calls "the federal checkbook" to her home state. Spending at the National Institutes of Health, for instance, increased fivefold since she was elected to the Senate, helping to fund advances in genome sequencing, Alzheimer's disease research and cancer treatment.

"She was a very effective voice," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.

While Collins and Mikulski have worked together closely, that closeness has not protected him from the senator's often-brusque personality — the kind of disposition that regularly earned her the "meanest senator" designation from Washingtonian magazine.

At a hearing in April about agency funding, Mikulski asked Collins how much money he needed. She was looking for numbers, not words.