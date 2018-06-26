Report of mice and fleas at Baltimore polling place prompts move to another location on election day

Every election has its glitches — voting machines that jam, or this year, a computer problem that could require as many as 80,000 Marylanders to vote provisionally.

But at one polling place in Cherry Hill, it was mice and fleas that interrupted the sacred civic rite of voting.

Armstead B.C. Jones Sr., Baltimore’s elections chief, said the Board of Elections started receiving reports that there was an infestation of mice and fleas at Patapsco Elementary/Middle School. Jones said he sent an exterminator, but also began looking into moving the polling place to Carter G. Woodson Elementary/Middle School, which is about a half-mile away.

There were just two voters around mid-afternoon when movers came, and it took about 40 minutes to take the show down the road, Jones said. No voters arrived during the move, and staffers put up signs directing later arrivals to Woodson at 2501 Seabury Road, he said.

There were reports of delays and problems with ballots at other polling locations, as well.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, June 26 to cast their ballots for candidates in several highly contested races.

