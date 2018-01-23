Maryland unveils plan to add beds in psychiatric hospitals

The Maryland Department of Health, under pressure from the courts, announced legislation and other actions Tuesday to address a long-standing shortages of beds for defendants referred by judges for mental health treatment.

Health Secretary-designate Robert R. Neall said the department will add nearly 100 beds at its hospital facilities as well as at community-based providers.

Neall testified Tuesday in Annapolis against a bill that would require department facilities to admit defendants as patients as soon as a judge requires them to do so. He assured members of the House Judiciary Committee that the department is making progress in reducing its admissions backlog.

“We are trying to step up our game so we can accommodate these people as quickly as possible,” Neall said.

The department, under previous secretaries Van T. Mitchell and Dennis R. Schrader, had been hauled into court by judges who were concerned that people they had ordered to be placed in psychiatric facilities were instead languishing in jail for weeks because of a shortage of beds at such facilities as Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup and Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville.

Last year, Baltimore Circuit Judge Gale Rasin found Schrader and other department officials in civil contempt of court — an order the state is appealing.

As a counterproposal to the bill introduced by Del. Erek Barron, the department said Tuesday that it will introduce legislation dealing with the issue of delayed admissions. The department’s bill would require it to place court-ordered patients within 21 days of a judge’s order.

“We are committed to fixing this longstanding problem and providing treatment for these individuals,” Neall said.

The secretary told lawmakers he is flexible about the 21-day requirement but wouldn’t be comfortable with a time shorter than two weeks.

Barron, a Prince George’s County Democrat, said that giving the department a 21-day grace period is too long.

“This is a real public safety issue,”

The department said it has been working to implement the recommendations of an internal work group to expand capacity, improve its service and mend its relationships with other groups in the system. According to the department, actions it has taken so far will add 95 new beds for court-ordered placements by April.

Neall told delegates that the extra positions needed to staff the additional beds are included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget for next year.

