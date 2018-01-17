State consultant finds grounds to consider race in awarding medical marijuana licenses

A state consultant has concluded that there are grounds to think minorities are at a disadvantage in Maryland's fledgling medical marijuana industry.

The state’s medical marijuana commission has awarded 15 licenses to growers, but none of them is minority-owned.

The General Assembly is now considering a bill that would create five new licenses and have the commission consider the race of applicants.

The consultant’s finding, released by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office Wednesday, is a key legal step toward allowing officials to weigh race when awarding any new licenses.

Del. Cheryl D. Glenn, the chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus, said the finding will help whatever legislation passes withstand any challenge in court.

“I’m ecstatic Maryland can move forward and be a beacon of light and show it is a serious issue, that everyone should be concerned about having diversity in a multibillion-dollar industry,” the Baltimore Democrat said.

To reach his conclusions, Jon Wainwright, a managing director at NERA Economic Consulting, looked to a previous disparity study his firm carried out for the state’s minority contracting system and applied those findings to industries connected to medical marijuana.

He wrote that the findings support “the use of race- and gender-based measures to remediate discrimination affecting minority- and women-owned businesses in the types of industries relevant to the medical cannabis business.”

Civil rights advocates found the commission’s failure to award any licenses to black-owned business especially galling because African-Americans have disproportionately faced consequences from marijuana being criminalized.

While there is widespread agreement among legislative leaders that African-Americans should have a greater stake in the industry, a hearing Monday in Annapolis revealed that a proposed remedy faces concerns over the length of a moratorium it would create on new licenses being issued and the timeline for getting minority firms approved.

Medical marijuana first went on sale in the state in December, but growers have struggled to meet the demand generated by some 19,000 registered patients.

