Maryland Board of Elections says address, party changes for more than 18K voters weren't recorded

Officials with the Maryland State Board of Elections said Saturday that more than 18,700 people who updated voter registration information through the MVA over the past year may not be correctly registered for Tuesday’s primary election.

In a news release Saturday, officials said many voter address changes and party affiliation changes made through the Motor Vehicle Administration's website, or self-service kiosks, between April 22, 2017, and June 5, 2018, were not submitted to the board of elections to be processed.

Officials said 18,761 people were affected.

“With the primary election just three days away, the new addresses and party affiliations cannot be added to the lists of voters at each voting location,” the board said in the release.

Nikki Charlson, deputy state election administrator, said those affected can still go to the polling place connected to their new address, but will need to fill out a provisional ballot.

She said that regardless of how close races are, “we always count provisional ballots.”

Election officials said a computer programming error prevented the address and party changes from being transferred from the MVA to the board.

“The data did not come to us,” Charlson said.

The error affects voters who changed their addresses, though some of those also changed party affiliation.

It occurred for people who used the MVA’s website or kiosks to make the changes — but who did not purchase something, such as a driver’s license, ID card, vehicle registration, title or other item.

Charlson said the board of elections has email addresses for about 17,600 of those affected, and plans to email them about the error.

Screen image Maryland elections officials said people can go to the website, elections.maryland.gov, and click on "look up voter information" to determine if changes to their address or party affiliation have been recorded. Maryland elections officials said people can go to the website, elections.maryland.gov, and click on "look up voter information" to determine if changes to their address or party affiliation have been recorded. (Screen image)

She also said people can go to the state board of elections website — elections.maryland.gov — click on “look up your voter information,” then fill out the information to determine if the information is up to date. People with questions can also call the Board of Elections at 1-800-222-8683 on Monday and Tuesday.

Charlson said elections officials discovered the error when a staff member — who had made a change of address through the MVA — questioned why they had not yet received a new voter card. Officials then determined that thousands of entries had not been sent to the agency for processing.

Charlson said that during early voting, which ended Thursday, voters who found inaccuracies in their addresses could request a “same-day” address change. That’s not available for Tuesday’s primary, she said.

Christine Nizer, administrator for the MVA, expressed regret over the error, and said in the release that the agency would work with the board of elections “to correct this issue and ensure it does not happen again.”

Charlson said elections officials would “absolutely” have the data updated for November’s general election.