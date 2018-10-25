In Maryland's 8 U.S. House races, one flips the script as Democrat Jesse Colvin challenges GOP Rep. Andy Harris

The television ad is set at a shooting range.

Jordan Colvin, who is identified as a Republican and a former police officer, dons safety glasses and ear protection and takes aim at her paper target. Then her husband – the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 1st congressional district – appears.

“Jesse Colvin,” his wife announces in a voiceover. “Army Ranger and, well, a Democrat.”

The TV spot — airing in Baltimore and Salisbury — is emblematic of a U.S. House race that is flipping the usual Maryland script. Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state, but it’s a different world in the 1st District, which is made up of parts of the counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford, as well as the Eastern Shore. The district gave Republican President Donald Trump 64 percent of the vote of the vote in 2016 and re-elected Andy Harris, the GOP congressman, with 67 percent.

It’s a gerrymandered district “packed full of Republicans,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland political scientist Todd Eberly, which, he said, helps explain why Jesse Colvin, 34, praises Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and why his TV ad includes text reading “Won’t Vote for Pelosi.” That’s a reference to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is unpopular with Republicans and could become speaker again if Democrats capture a House majority in the Nov. 6 election.

The ad goes on to describe Colvin, who is also shown practicing his shooting skills, as “part of a new generation of leadership.”

The 1st District is among the liveliest — and most unusual — of Maryland’s eight congressional district races. Seven of the incumbents — all except Democratic Rep. John Delaney — are seeking re-election, and most have sizable advantages over their challengers in fund-raising and media exposure.

Delaney, who represents the 6th District, is stepping down as he runs for president in 2020. Vying for his seat are two wealthy candidates — Democrat David Trone and Republican Amie Hoeber — who are making second runs for Congress in the expensive Washington television market. The district stretches from Montgomery County up to Frederick and across western Maryland.

Harris is seeking his fifth term in the general election (early voting starts Thursday). Harris, 61, is an anesthesiologist, member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and Maryland's only Republican in Congress.

Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, pledged last month to deliver an all-Democratic congressional delegation if he’s elected. Whoever is elected governor in November will oversee the state’s redistricting process after the 2020 census, although the governor’s plan will need the approval of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Jealous told a group of Baltimore County Democrats: “If you like Andy Harris and you want him, times four, vote for Larry Hogan.”

Asked about the comment, Harris said he supports Hogan’s proposal for a nonpartisan panel to redraw the district lines to conform to population shifts.

“It's about time we ended partisan gerrymandering in Maryland," Harris said.

Colvin, who served four combat tours in Afghanistan, uses the slogan “country before political party.”

He said the contest is “a referendum on Andy Harris,” whom he has criticized over health care and his response to the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia said the journalist died in a fistfight. Members of Congress have been skeptical of that explanation, and many criticized Trump for not responding more forcefully.

Harris has been cautious in his comments.

“On many issues, the media has complained that the president takes action too quickly without considering all the facts. In this case the media is calling for, ‘Ready, fire, aim.’ We don't know all the facts.”

Colvin countered that “you don’t need to speak Arabic and have studied Middle Eastern history to see Jamal Khashoggi’s death for what it is: sanctioned murder. Dr. Harris, who professes a love of rule of law, ought to be speaking truth to power, rather than distracting from the truth.”

Colvin has also accused Harris of failing to stand up for health care protections. “If you have a pre-existing condition, he does not think insurance companies should have to cover you,” Colvin said.

But Harris said: “My position on pre-existing conditions is clear. I believe they should be covered.” Harris voted for 2017 legislation — it did not clear Congress — under which insurance companies would still cover people with pre-existing conditions, but they could have faced higher charges. The bill was crafted as a replacement for the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act, which Harris said was failing.

Harris used his closing arguments in a recent Cecil County debate to make an accusation of his own. He said that Colvin would fail to protect Second Amendment gun rights.

In an interview, Harris said “there couldn't be a more stark contrast between my opponent and me on the issue of the Second Amendment.” Noting his top rating from the National Rifle Association, Harris said: “In the 1st congressional district, there is a strong tradition of sportsmen hunting, and he runs counter to that strong tradition, and every voter should know that.”