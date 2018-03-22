Federal funding bill eases fear of deep cuts, would fund Chesapeake Bay restoration, other Maryland initiatives

A $1.3 trillion federal spending bill working its way through Congress this week sets aside $73 million for Chesapeake Bay restoration and would continue to provide funding for other Maryland priorities previously threatened by deep cuts.

The sweeping legislation, unveiled days before Washington faces another government shutdown, would boost military spending and provide $1.6 billion for security along the U.S. border with Mexico — far short of the $25 billion President Donald Trump sought.

The measure includes no resolution for “Dreamers,” the young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

“There is no question that this legislation represents compromise, but it includes many hard-fought Maryland priorities,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. “This funding package stands in stark contrast to President Trump’s efforts to slash the programs that move Maryland and American forward.”

For Maryland, the bill overrides significant reductions proposed by the White House. The Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health, a major source of research grants for Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, would receive a $3 billion increase, for instance.

Though the Trump administration had called to eliminate Chesapeake Bay funding in the current fiscal year, the bill would maintain the program at last year’s level. Lawmakers also directed the Environmental Protection Agency to keep its Chesapeake Bay office in Annapolis rather than moving it to Fort Meade. Advocates and lawmakers opposed that move.

Congressional leaders are racing to approve the measure before Friday, when government spending authority expires. The House is expected to vote today, sending the measure to the Senate — where it could either move quickly or be held up for several days. The later scenario could lead to a shutdown if lawmakers do not pass a short-term spending bill.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that the president and congressional leaders had “discussed their support for the bill.” Trump took to Twitter hours later to note the increased military spending but also wrote that lawmakers “had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment.”

The 2,232-page bill represents a stark departure from the priorities Trump outlined in his budget proposal last year. It includes $3.3 billion for Community Development Block Grants, a program used heavily in cities like Baltimore that has faced stiff criticism from conservatives and the Trump administration.

Underscoring the tension between the General Services Administration and members of both parties over the building of a new headquarters for the FBI, lawmakers noted that they had included no money for the agency’s latest proposal for the project because “many questions regarding the new plan remain unanswered.”

The GSA abruptly canceled a plan to build a new headquarters in Maryland or Virginia, opting instead to rebuild at the site of the agency’s current location in Washington. Lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia have noted that the FBI had previously said that idea would not meet the agency’s security requirements — specifically that a suburban building would be significantly set back from vehicle traffic.

“Until these concerns are addressed and the appropriate authorizing committees approve a prospectus, the committees are reluctant to appropriate additional funds for this activity,” House and Senate appropriators wrote.

Lawmakers included funding for a pair of climate science programs tied to Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt that the White House had sought to eliminate. One, called Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem, which is being tested at Goddard, would monitor the health of Earth's oceans, including the cycling of carbon. Another mission, DSCOVR, monitors changes in the Earth's ozone as well as the energy emitted from the sunlit face of the planet.

The bill would fully fund two bio-security labs in Maryland that been threatened for closure, the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center at Fort Detrick and the Chemical Security Analysis Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Lawmakers also agreed to extend a provision that prohibits the Justice Department from interfering with medical marijuana laws, including Maryland’s program. That provision was viewed by advocates as important after the Justice Department in January rescinded an Obama-era policy of not interfering with state marijuana laws.

The bill also includes measures to bolster compliance with the criminal background check system for firearm purchases. Democrats sought and won language freeing up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform research on gun violence.

Lawmakers included more than $3 billion in new funding to confront the nation’s opioid epidemic. There were 1,501 opioid-related deaths in Maryland from January to September last year, including 1,173 deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

