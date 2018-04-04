Maryland legislature approves plan to stabilize state's Obamacare market with new tax on insurers

Maryland lawmakers have finalized a bipartisan measure to collect $380 million in taxes from health insurers next year to help curtail surging premiums for 150,000 Marylanders and prevent the state’s Obamacare marketplace from a potential collapse.

The legislation was a quiet, one-year compromise between the Democratic-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is expected to sign the measure.

Policymakers still have many complex issues to address to sustain Maryland’s expanded health care market beyond 2019 — but experts say the state took a novel approach by replacing a repealed federal tax with a new state levy.

“There’s a lot of questions ahead,” said Stan Dorn, senior fellow at Families USA, a nonpartisan health care advocacy group. “The most important thing is Maryland policymakers stepped to the plate and decided to do what it took to protect their individual market.”

Critics said the health care system developed under federal reforms in 2009 is broken and that coverage sold on the state’s exchange is too expensive for many middle class residents. But policymakers on both sides of the issue agreed they needed to take action to keep Maryland residents insured, especially during an election year.

The bill’s passage adds Maryland to a handful of states that have acted independently to buttress insurance markets that had been unsettled when Congress failed to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act last year and could not agree on an alternative.

But Maryland’s solution is only temporary.

The legislation charges a commission with studying the long-term stability of the state’s insurance market and the possibility of requiring all Marylanders to buy health insurance as a way to replace the federal “individual mandate” that expires in 2019.

The legislation creates a 2.75 percent tax on the premiums that health insurers sell in Maryland next year. But the levy is not new to insurers — until now, they paid it to help the federal government afford the Affordable Care Act. But in tax reforms passed last year, Congress gave insurers a one-year reprieve from paying the tax.

Maryland health officials will invest the proceeds from the new state tax toward creating a state reinsurance program — a pot of money carriers can tap to help cover the most expensive claims from people insured on the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, the state’s Obamacare marketplace. There had been a federal reinsurance program to help insurers adjust to reforms under Obamacare, but it existed only for the first three years after the Affordable Care Act was passed.

Under companion legislation that lawmakers have also approved, Maryland will seek federal money to supplement the new state tax revenue and stretch it to pay for more years of reinsurance.

Premiums on individual insurance policies — for people who don’t have coverage through a job or family member and are not poor or old enough to qualify for Medicaid or Medicare — have skyrocketed in recent years. Without action by policymakers, premiums were set to rise as much as 50 percent for a second year in a row.

The insurance market is in peril because insurers have underestimated the costs of claims they could face in recent years, and because not enough young, healthy people are buying policies to help subsidize the costs of people who visit doctors and hospitals more frequently. Repeated attempts by Congress to dismantle Obamacare, along with the successful repeal of the individual mandate, have also increased uncertainty for insurance companies, pressing them to raise rates.

But actuaries estimate that the new state tax revenue and the proposed reinsurance program could cut expected premium increases in half.

“We support the bill because coverage is key to the transformation of care in Maryland that promises to get people the right care at the right time and in the right setting,” said Jim Reiter, a spokesman for the Maryland Hospitals Association.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield President and CEO Chet Burrell commended the legislature and Hogan “for working together to pass legislation that seeks to stabilize the individual insurance market in Maryland.”

“The Affordable Care Act — in large part — achieved its primary goal of making coverage available for individuals who might not have been able to secure it in the past,” Burrell said in a statement. “But the stability of the individual market in Maryland has been under severe pressure due to the older and sicker patients who have enrolled and premium rates that didn’t cover the cost of care.”

Burrell added that the reinsurance provisions that have been passed should stabilize the market in the short term and make premiums more affordable.

The policy was a compromise between Democrats in the General Assembly and Republican leadership, led by the Hogan administration. Republican Sen. J.B. Jennings, minority leader in the Senate, said he didn’t like voting for a new tax, but was compelled to ensure the individual insurance market didn’t collapse.

“The easy thing to do is vote no, and that’s the politically expedient thing that a lot of Republicans must do,” Jennings said. “This is where you’ve got to lead. We’ve got to do something and we’ve got to fix it.”

Six of the Senate’s 14 Republicans voted against the measure, while all but three members of the minority party in the House of Delegates opposed it. Del. Shane Pendergrass, chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee, said the lack of support from rank-and-file Republicans was frustrating, but was relieved “we have a solution that can work.”

“Everyone is happy to help people,” Pendergrass said. “Not everyone is happy to find a way to find the money to help people.”

Maryland stands to become at least the fifth state to create its own reinsurance program and to seek federal money for it. The federal support comes out of the savings that smaller premium increases create for the government — money it would otherwise be spending on subsidies for people who don’t qualify for Medicaid but still struggle to afford Obamacare insurance policies.

Alaska created its program in 2016, and Minnesota, Oklahoma and Oregon followed last year. Maine, Iowa and New Hampshire have explored similar options.