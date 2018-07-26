National firms are starting to snap up Maryland's medical marijuana licenses. Regulators want to prevent that.

When state officials wrote the rules for Maryland’s lucrative new medical marijuana industry, they were guided by a few principles. They wanted to foster local businesses, encourage competition and spread opportunity as widely as possible.

To help bring about those conditions, the rulemakers tried to limit companies to owning no more than one store to sell the drug. Their goal was to create a level playing field on which many smaller players could thrive.

But less than a year after the industry launched, some firms have gained control of multiple dispensaries. Now lawmakers are concerned the rules have left the state vulnerable to large out-of-state corporations swooping in and dominating the budding industry.

At least two companies now operate more than one store in Maryland, according to corporate records.

One, Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, states in investment documents of “controlling ownership over five retail dispensaries” in Anne Arundel, Harford and Montgomery counties, to complement its growing and processing licenses in Maryland and other states.

“We own the booze. We own the bar,” GTI declares in an investor presentation obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The company holds licenses or agreements in six states to grow cannabis, process it into a portfolio of brands and sell them through a retail chain of RISE dispensaries, including the five slated for Maryland. Three are now open, in Joppa, Silver Spring and Bethesda.

Joy A. Strand, executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, called the creeping consolidation “a huge hot button.”

“We’ve had numerous calls, emails and encounters at different events with a variety of industry representatives being concerned about this issue,” she told commissioners last month. They’re asking: “How can they be doing this? What about the small independent business who’s being penalized because people are creating monopolies?”

The commission, which meets Thursday to award new dispensary licenses, is working to figure out how best to address those concerns.

GTI, which is traded publicly on the Canadian Securities Exchange, told potential investors of its controlling interests in five Maryland dispensaries in papers filed in Toronto on June 12.

Two days later, the commission issued a bulletin to alert licensed growers, processors and dispensaries that they “may only own or invest in one business within each” of those three categories.

GTI responded by telling the commission that its reading of Maryland regulations is wrong. There is “no prohibition on ownership of more than one license” in a category, the company said in a letter dated June 22.

The debate has taken state lawmakers by surprise.

“The intent of the law was absolutely that one company could control one license,” said Del. Cheryl Glenn, one of the architects of Maryland’s medical marijuana laws. “I don’t know how this has happened. I don’t know who has dropped the ball on this.”

Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, and others have criticized the volunteer commission, which they say has lacked the resources and experience to launch and regulate a new industry that’s expected to generate nearly $500 million in sales by 2025. The rollout has been delayed for years by false starts, and more recently has been beset by litigation.

The latest disagreement centers on the meaning of a key sentence in the rules.

“Any party applying for a license shall have an interest in only one license,” regulators wrote.

Commission officials say the clause prohibits firms from owning more than one license. That interpretation is supported by the attorney general’s office.

But GTI and others say the rule applies only when companies apply for licenses — not after they have been awarded.

“Maryland law restricts the number of applications an entity may submit for each category of license,” GTI attorney Philip M. Andrews wrote to the commission. “[B]ut it places no restriction at all on the number of licenses an entity may hold in each category.”

“After licenses were awarded in August 2015,” Andrews wrote, “many licensees relied on the potential to obtain interests in or acquire other licenses.”

Kevin Goldberg, a co-founder and general counsel with Green Leaf Medical, made the same argument to the commission’s policy committee last month.

“The law does not prohibit investors from investing in more than one entity,” Goldberg said.

Still, he agrees that the state’s intention was to limit companies to one dispensary. He told The Baltimore Sun that he fears an “anti-competitive” market if a few companies are permitted to “scoop” up multiple dispensaries, either through acquisitions or through management deals devised through what he called “creative lawyering.”

At the meeting last month, the policy committee was considering a new rule to require license holders to notify the commission of any new investors. Current rules require notification only when investors buy a stake of 5 percent or more.

Policy director William Tilburg said the proposal was prompted by “widespread industry concern” that companies were “violating the legal restriction on owning or investing in more than one licensee of the same license type.”

“We have received significant feedback that this is occurring underneath that 5 percent threshold,” he said. “And because there is no submission requirement to the commission we’re not finding out about it.”

In theory, a single investor could gain majority control of an operation by amassing multiple stakes of less than 5 percent under separate limited-liability corporations.

Tilburg said he knew of no examples of such a maneuver. But he said the commission has rejected requests for ownership changes that have been disclosed over the 5 percent rule after the new investors were discovered to have stakes in multiple licenses.

In the commission’s June 14 bulletin asserting the restriction on multiple licenses, it directed license holders to disclose all their investors — a step aimed at alerting the commission to what it believes could be violations.

Goldberg and others said such a requirement would not address concerns about multiple ownership. Instead, they said, it would limit their ability to raise money from investors interested in purchasing less than 5 percent to maintain their privacy.

“We’re not going to be able to raise the money to finish our build-out because potential investors are not going to want us to give their names to the government,” Goldberg said.