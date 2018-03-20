The suspected Great Mills shooter, a teen, used a handgun. It's tough for adults to buy one in Maryland.

The gun used by the suspected teenage shooter at a St. Mary’s County High School is difficult for adults to buy under Maryland’s tough gun laws.

Law enforcement officials said Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, used a 9mm Glock handgun in an attack Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School that left him dead and two teenagers injured.

Gun laws passed in the wake of the Newtown, Conn. shooting makes it difficult to buy one of those guns. They also exempt gun ownership from public records requests.

Although the assault weapons ban the General Assembly passed in 2013 gets the most attention, the legislature also passed a handgun licensing law that year that requires fingerprinting, four hours of training and an extensive background check to get a handgun license.

Once buyers have a license, they’re subject to the state’s other handgun laws, which require buyers to be over 21 years old and to wait seven days after trying to buy one. Buyers may also only buy one gun per month unless they hold a special collector’s license.

The law passed in 2013 also exempts all gun ownership records from the state’s Public Information Act laws. Previously, the Maryland State Police would release information about how many and what type of firearms were owned by people involved in crimes. Now they do not.

Law enforcement officials in St. Mary’s County said Tuesday they would run a trace on the gun recovered from Great Mills to determine who owned it. It was not immediately clear whether that information will be released to the public.

