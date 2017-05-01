FBI project, bay funding included in federal spending bill

A spending agreement announced Monday that will keep the federal government open through September includes more than $500 million for a proposed new headquarters for the FBI — underscoring the bipartisan support in Congress for the massive project.

The funding, short of the $1.4 billion needed to get the project back on track, was one of several items of importance to Maryland included in the $1 trillion-plus spending deal reached Sunday. The legislation, expected to receive a vote in the House on Wednesday, would avert a shutdown.

Despite deep cuts proposed by President Donald Trump — many of which will come up for debate again later this year — the short-term funding agreement includes an increase for medical research and maintained spending on the Chesapeake Bay.

Maryland and Virginia have been competing for years to land the FBI headquarters and its 11,000 employees. The General Services Administration, which is overseeing the project, delayed the effort in March, declining to name which state would win the building because Congress had not set aside the estimated $2 billion cost.

The $523 million included in this most recent spending agreement comes on top of $645 million lawmakers already set aside in recent years for the project.

"While we had looked for full funding immediately, now that Congress has provided even greater resources toward the cost of this project ... the General Services Administration should proceed with final site selection without delay," said Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Whether that will happen anytime soon is unclear: Most observers read the GSA's position as wanting to have the full $2 billion in hand before proceeding. A spokeswoman for the agency did not respond to a request for comment.

The catch-all spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during Trump's short tenure in the White House. While the bill did not include funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — as the White House had sought —Trump won billions more in defense spending.

"I think it's great that the Democrats like the bill," Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters. "We thought it was a really good deal for this administration as well."

But the bill is unlikely to capture support from all congressional Republicans. Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Baltimore County said he would prefer additional spending directed to defense and border security.

Harris is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

The legislation, he said, "shows some progress in the right direction, but does not do nearly enough to move our country forward."

The agreement also includes funding for the Chesapeake Bay program, and an additional $2 billion for the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health. Both Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland are major beneficiaries of federal research dollars.

Trump had proposed eliminating the $73 million program to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, with administration officials arguing those costs should fall to the watershed states. Though the White House had made that proposal as part of next year's budget, the idea raised doubts about the commitment to that program in current year funding.

For Maryland, home to some 300,000 federal employees, the agreement also alleviated concerns of a shutdown.

"This deal relieves some of the anxiety in the federal workforce by giving their agencies a budget to operate for the next five months," said Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union.

The budget arguments previewed in recent weeks are likely to be re-fought as Congress begins work on next year's budget — due by the end of the summer. It remains to be seen whether the administration's willingness to give into Democratic demands to avoid a shutdown will continue in the months ahead.

Democrats played a strong hand in the talks since their votes are needed to pass the bill, even though Republicans control both the White House and Congress. As a result, the measure doesn't look much different than the deal that could have been struck on President Barack Obama's watch last year.

But Republicans are eager to move on to other issues such as overhauling the tax code and reviving their moribund effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Obama's health insurance law.

A leading justification offered by supporters of a new FBI building is that the current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington, cannot accommodate all the agency's employees. The headquarters workforce is scattered among about two dozen annex buildings in the Washington region.

Opened in 1975, the Hoover building needs an estimated $80.5 million in repairs and upgrades. Parts of the building have been covered in netting to prevent falling chunks of concrete from hitting the sidewalk.

Though the commitment doesn't represent the full cost, it does demonstrate that both Democrats and Republicans in Congress believe there is value in the project. The Trump administration has been silent on the project, and has yet to name an administrator to lead the General Services Administration.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, described the FBI funding include the proposal as a "significant step" toward moving forward with the project.

Through leadership changes and fights over spending, the GSA has been inching forward on the development, narrowing down the number of sites and collecting public input. In 2014, the agency said the project would be built at one of three locations: Greenbelt or Landover in Maryland, or Springfield, Va.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

