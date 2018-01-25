Maryland takes lead in lawsuit saying Trump’s business ties hurt the state

Maryland attorneys argued in federal court today that the state was harmed by payments that President Donald J. Trump’s real estate company received, and that those payments violated the Constitution.

The arguments, taking place throughout the day in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, stem from a lawsuit filed by Maryland and the District of Columbia in June alleging payments to Trump’s firm violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte had ordered the lawyers to limit their arguments to the question of standing — that is, whether Maryland was harmed by the payments and therefore is in a position to sue.

A separate lawsuit against Trump fell on questions of standing late last year.

Steven M. Sullivan, a lawyer with the Maryland Attorney General’s office, argued Maryland has been directly harmed because its hotels and restaurants cannot compete with a hotel owned by the president for travelers doing business with the federal government.

Sullivan pointed to a decision by Maine Gov. Paul LePage to stay at the Trump International Hotel in Washington last year. Months later, the Trump administration moved toward easing logging restrictions at a national monument in the state. There is no evidence those two decisions were related, but Sullivan said the possibility of quid quo pro put states lobbying for action from the Trump administration in a quandary.

“Pay to play or risk that the president will favor those states that have provided emoluments," Sullivan told the court. "This scenario presents the kind of harm to the states that the founders sought to prevent.”

Maryland attorneys have also said the state has standing to sue because the emoluments clause was a "material inducement" that brought the state into the union in 1788. Put another way, the attorneys are arguing that Trump is reneging on a 230-year-old pledge the framers of the Constitution made to the residents of Maryland to win the state’s support for ratification.

Attorneys for the president have rejected that line of argument, and the White House has characterized the suit as a political stunt. In a 78-page brief filed in September, Trump’s lawyers wrote that Maryland had failed to demonstrate how it had been harmed by the hotel. They said much of the lawsuit is based on speculative claims.

Brett Shumate, a Justice Department attorney arguing on behalf of the administration, said that the lawsuit was based on "abstract political disagreements with the president." Without concrete examples of how Maryland had lost business to the Trump International Hotel, Shumate said, the state can't demonstrate it has been harmed and has standing to sue.

"It's not enough for the plaintiffs to speculate about possible, future harm," Shumate said. "They can’t identify any specific lost revenue."

Trump has been dogged since before his election by questions about how he would separate his business holdings from the White House. He announced shortly before his inauguration that he would retain ownership of his real estate company but turn its daily operation over to members of his family.

The oral arguments come amid a dispute between Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, a Democrat, and Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, over the resources granted to the attorney general’s office to sue the Trump administration.

The General Assembly last year granted Frosh unilateral authority to sue the federal government without Hogan’s consent. Frosh has joined 18 lawsuits and is leading two.

State lawmakers included $1 million in funding for the effort, but The Baltimore Sun reported this week that Hogan has held that money from his budget and has suggested Frosh divert money from his office’s Consumer Protection Division if he wants to sue the federal government.

