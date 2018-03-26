Documents shed new light on redistricting as Maryland map heads to Supreme Court

When Maryland Democrats redrew the state’s congressional districts in 2011, officials set up the commission charged with crafting the maps to avoid the state’s open meetings law, according to a cache of documents from the time reviewed by The Baltimore Sun.

Internal communications, meanwhile, show some officials fretted about using election data to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts. One wrote in a memo that the state had engaged in “bipartisan gerrymandering,” and worried about finding a consultant to defend Maryland’s map in court.

The documents shed new light on the behind-the-scenes machinations of the 2011 redistricting as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in a case about whether Democrats went too far to craft a map that benefited their party.

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in Benisek v. Lamone for Wednesday.

“They set out to determine the outcome of the election in advance,” said Stephen M. Shapiro, the Montgomery County man who filed the lawsuit. “I’m not shocked to find there was gambling in the back room of the casino.”

The Maryland case is one of two before the court this term with the potential to change the national discussion around gerrymandering. The claimants are asking the court to throw out the map, which helped Democratic newcomer John Delaney defeat longtime Republican Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett in the 2012 election, on the grounds that it violated their First Amendment rights.

That novel argument is an attempt to give the court a new legal theory with which to invalidate a gerrymandered map.

In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, Maryland’s Democratic mapmakers have turned an eight-member House delegation that was split evenly between the parties in 2000 into one that now has seven Democrats and one Republican.

Documents reviewed by The Sun, and confirmed as authentic by the acting secretary of the state’s Department of Planning, Robert S. McCord, offer an insider’s view of the involvement and early planning of some state agencies in the months leading up to that process.

“Redistricting is upon us,” then-Planning Secretary Richard E. Hall wrote to then-Gov. Martin O’Malley in 2010. “We need to discuss near and longer term issues soon.”

Months later, Hall sent a memo explaining the structure of the Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission, which would craft O’Malley’s map. The commission included Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, longtime O’Malley confidant Jeanne D. Hitchcock and two businessmen.

A central responsibility of that commission was to hold public hearings, but the memo shows the commission was also created in such a way as to avoid the state’s open meetings laws. The document makes clear that the same process had been used in redistrictings before O’Malley’s tenure.

“The commission has never been created by a formal mechanism such as an executive order since that would automatically trigger” open meeting requirements, Hall wrote. “Rather, the commission’s creation and its appointments have simply been announced.”

Transparency in redistricting varies widely by state, though it’s common for meetings to be shielded from view. In California, where a citizens’ commission handles the process, the public was invited to dozens of meetings in 2011. But in Wisconsin, by contrast, lawmakers were required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Hall told The Sun that officials did not go out of their way to keep the redistricting process secret. He noted that the commission held hearings around the state, and officials received hundreds of public comments about the proposed map.

But he said, it’s also the case that officials sometimes needed to meet privately, such as to discuss early drafts of the map.

“At any level of government that’s a perennial issue,” said Hall, now a planning official in Delaware. “There’s always a step in the process where you want to be able to have some internal” discussion.

It was not the only case of state officials’ holding their cards close to the vest. In a November 2011 email, a state attorney advised others against providing Del. Neil Parrott with a “version of the recently passed congressional redistricting map.”

“Please do not commit to producing it before talking to me,” the attorney wrote.

Parrott, a Washington County Republican, would lead the effort to force a referendum on the map.

Most of the documents show state officials trying to pull together an effort they knew would be unwieldy and complicated. They show how many state agencies, including the Department of Legislative Services and the attorney general’s office, became part of that effort.

At other times, the material shows hints of concern. In one memo, titled “Follow up thoughts regarding Redistricting 2011-2012,” an unnamed official who represents himself or herself as being with the Department of Legislative Services voiced concern about using elections data.

“In a perfect world, in my opinion, this data would never be used to draw plans,” the official wrote. “In fact, it should not be used to draw plans since this increases the state’s vulnerability.”

Current and past officials at the department did not respond to requests for comment.

Emails show state planning officials later working with elections and registration data.

Hall said the department was a clearinghouse for the data. Its employees had the expertise to rope it into the redistricting software used by the commission. He said planning officials turned the material over to the commission and were not involved in drawing maps.

Legal analysts said that arrangement is common.

“It’s not wrong to be armed with this data,” said Michael Li, senior counsel at the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “The question is what you do with it.”

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, said the documents point to a wide effort that went well beyond the governor’s political team to benefit the Democratic Party. The governor has called repeatedly for a nonpartisan commission to lead redistricting, an idea Democrats in Annapolis have rejected.