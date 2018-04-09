How old must you be to get married in Maryland? Legislature agrees 15 is too young, but are split on 16 versus 17

With just hours remaining in the 2018 General Assembly session, the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates remain divided on the age at which a person should be permitted to marry.

Maryland law now sets a minimum marriage age of 15. The Senate has passed a bill raising it to 16. The House says 17.

A similar disagreement led to an impasse on the final day of last year’s session, and neither chamber’s bill passed.

As of midday Monday, neither the Senate nor the House had budged from its positions. The issue has been referred to a Senate-House conference committee.

Sen. Bobby Zirkin, the lead Senate negotiator, expressed confidence the two sides would come to an agreement before the midnight deadline. He said lawmakers would explore possible compromises including setting the age at 16 1/2 or requiring a judge’s approval to marry at 16.

“We are going to come to a conclusion on this one way or another,” the Baltimore County Democrat said.

Zirkin, chairman of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, said he prefers the higher age but a majority of his panel wants to set the age at 16. He said there is a consensus that the current minimum age of 15 is too low.

The original bill, as introduced by Zirkin in the Senate and Howard County Democratic Del. Vanessa Atterbeary in the House, would have set the minimum age at 18. But chambers amended the legislation to set a lower age.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser