Judge allows Maryland, D.C. to sue Trump over president's businesses

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit filed by Maryland’s attorney general alleging President Donald J. Trump violated a constitutional prohibition on accepting foreign gifts may proceed.

The decision handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte is a setback for the Justice Department, which has argued that Maryland and the District of Columbia did not have standing to sue because they could not demonstrate how they had been harmed.

Central to the lawsuit is the notion that the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington is drawing business from hotel and convention centers in Maryland and the District — particularly among foreign diplomats, but also among other states that have booked the Trump property while on business in the region.

The decision strikes at a central question of the case, and one that was the focus of a lengthy argument at the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt in January: Do the state and the District have standing to sue the president over the hotel because they are harmed by it? Messitte found that Maryland and the district have standing because of the Washington hotel, but not the president’s other domestic properties, such as Mar-a-Lago.

“Plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts to show that the president’s ownership interest in the hotel has had and almost certainly will continue to have an unlawful effect on competition,” Messitte wrote.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department immediately responded to a request for comment. The administration has repeatedly characterized the suit as a political stunt, noting that it has been brought by Democrats.

Messitte was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

At issue in the underlying lawsuit are two provisions known as the emoluments clauses, which were added to the Constitution to ensure the president’s decisions are not influenced by gifts or payments from foreign governments or states.

Trump has faced questions since before his election about how he would separate his business holdings from the White House. He announced early last year that he would retain ownership of his real estate company but turn its daily operation over to family.

john.fritze@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jfritze