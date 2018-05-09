Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby announces future debates as her rivals meet for first time

Lawyers are paid to debate for a living. But, so far, the three lawyers campaigning to be Baltimore’s top prosecutor have not faced off against each other.

That has irked the two challengers — Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah — who have accused incumbent Marilyn Mosby of avoiding debates with just weeks left before the June 26 Democratic primary election.

But on Wednesday afternoon Mosby announced three dates that work for her just hours before Bates and Vignarajah were scheduled to debate at 6 p.m.

It will be the first time more than one candidate — namely, Vignarajah — has appeared at a state’s attorney forum. A spokesman for Bates confirmed that the private defense attorney who used to be a prosecutor will appear at the Wednesday debate.

“I’ve been tired of debating empty chairs,” said Vignarajah, a former Maryland deputy attorney general. “Just as Mr. Bates has changed his mind I hope Ms. Mosby will too and show up.

“We’re six weeks away from election day,” he added in an interview. “There’s already been three or four scheduled debates that my opponents have skipped or canceled or declined to attend. We’ve been at every one.”

Vignarajah and Bates will meet Wednesday night at the Peabody Heights Brewery for a debate sponsored by the Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance.

“I’m looking forward to explaining to voters why this is the most important state’s attorney’s race in a generation and how important it is to learn about our records and our strategies for curbing the worst crime crisis that Baltimore has ever seen.”

The city recorded 100 homicides for the year Tuesday, marking the second-fastest pace of killings in the city in a decade.

Bates and Vignarajah lay a significant amount of responsibility for the record violence in Baltimore since 2015 on what they characterize as an ineffective prosecutor’s office — the same claim Mosby made against her predecessor when she campaigned for the office in 2014.

“In the very same week that Baltimore City crossed 100 homicides, including two teenagers being killed, it’s appalling Marilyn Mosby is still seeking to limit debate,” Bates said in a statement. “After four years in the job, it seems Marilyn Mosby is afraid to answer questions about her record in office. … Everyday that Marilyn Mosby seeks to avoid or limit debates, is another day we are reminded she lacks the experience and leadership we need. She will have to explain to residents why during this crisis, she believes three debates is sufficient.”

The three events that Mosby has committed to attending include:

A June 7 debate hosted by The Baltimore Sun and WJZ-TV.

A June 13 debate on the Larry Young Show on WOLB radio.

And not-yet scheduled debate this month or next on WYPR’s Midday with Tom Hall show.

“We have announced a robust schedule of forums I hope my opponents will be able to commit to attending,” Mosby said in a statement. “I know how busy election season can be, but it is critical that the people of the city of Baltimore hear from us about our plans for the future.”

Mosby’s campaign sent letters to Bates and Vignarajah invited them to participate in the events, but indicated that both men had agreed to the The Sun and WOLB debates already.

“As the primary election approaches, it is important that we allow voters an opportunity to not only examine our records, but also hear directly from each candidate regarding his/her plan for the future of Baltimore City,” stated the announcement from Mosby’s campaign.

This story will be updated.

