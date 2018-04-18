Maryland governor candidate Madaleno releases tax returns, challenges other candidates to do same

Richard S. Madaleno, a Democratic candidate for governor, released six years of tax returns Tuesday night and challenged his primary election rivals and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to do the same.

Madaleno, a state senator from Montgomery County, said that candidates seeking the state’s highest public office should be held to a high standard of transparency.

Madaleno’s tax returns show income from his General Assembly position, which pays about $48,000 annually. After getting married to Mark Hodge, the couple’s annual income rose to more than $180,000.

“In the wake of the Trumpism of politics and transparency, where even the most innocuous information is hidden from the public, Marylanders are demanding their leadership rise above,” Madaleno said in a statement. “If you want to lead Maryland, you have to demonstrate openness, honesty and integrity.”

Madaleno, who is in a crowded field of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the June 26 primary election, said that releasing his tax returns shows how he would govern the state with “a level of transparency that sadly has been lost by many of today’s elected officials.”

Madaleno is running for the Democratic Party nomination with his lieutenant governor candidate, Luwanda Jenkins, a former aide to Gov. Martin O’Malley.

