Baltimore County school board members helped spark effort to veto Verletta White's hiring

Shortly after a divided Baltimore County school board voted to hire Verletta White as superintendent last month, dissenting members helped ignite a grassroots lobbying effort to ask the state schools chief to veto the appointment.

The effort appears to have worked.

Ten days after the board’s 8-4 vote, Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon took the highly unusual step of blocking the county school board’s decision.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said the civic activism that erupted after White’s appointment — especially on Facebook — was like “electricity.”

“It shows the power of social media,” said Marks, a Republican who did not reach out to Salmon. “The frustration comes from all walks of life. I represent conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats who are all concerned” about school-district reform.

White’s supporters on Thursday joined the embattled superintendent at school headquarters to decry what they say is an unprecedented intervention by the state to override a decision by a majority of the county school board.

“For the state to impose their will above the will of the people of Baltimore County is absolutely, positively outrageous and shameful,” said County Councilman Julian Jones, a White supporter.

Salmon said she made the rare decision to reverse the board’s appointment of White because of many of the same concerns raised by dissenting board members — including White’s recent ethics violations and the school system’s failure to conduct an audit of the way it awards contracts.

“I decline to approve Dr. White as permanent superintendent at this time,” Salmon wrote in an April 27 letter to school board chairman Edward J. Gilliss.

In the days before Salmon’s letter, school board members Julie Henn and Ann Miller encouraged parents and community members to email and call the state superintendent about White’s hiring.

“ALERT: State law requires the approval of the state superintendent before the county board’s permanent superintendent can be appointed, which could happen at any time,” Miller wrote on her Facebook page April 23.

She listed contact information for Salmon and the state board and a link to the state law requiring approval by Maryland’s superintendent of schools.

The next day, April 24, Henn posted a similar alert on her Facebook page.

“Concerned about the superintendent appointment? Be heard!” she wrote, posting Salmon’s contact information.

Many county school advocates active on Facebook were concerned that the state school board, which was scheduled to meet on April 24, was going to vote that night on White’s appointment.

“There was a lot of confusion” about what role the state played in the decision, said Kevin Leary, a Republican candidate for a House of Delegates seat in Baltimore County.

But once it was clear that the power rested with the state superintendent, they concentrated their efforts on Salmon. She did, however, inform the board of her decision last week.

“She had to make a tough call, and I support her decision,” said Andy Smarick, state school board chair.

Leary said he believes hundreds of people sent emails or called Salmon.

State officials have not released information on how many people contacted Salmon’s office.

“Grassroots is what this was,” Leary said. “Salmon could have made the decision on her own, but I think all the letters and phone calls had something to do with. I like to think that she actually listened to the community.”

Henn also told The Baltimore Sun she sent a letter to Salmon, asking her to “intervene” to nullify White’s appointment.

“I implore you to disapprove the appointment of Verletta White to superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools,” Henn wrote in the letter, which she posted on Facebook. “By any reasonable standard, the Board failed to act responsibly in its selection of Mrs. White.”

She and the three other county board members who voted against White said the board majority rushed the decision — ignoring calls to conduct a national search and to consider a second interim year for White. Some critics wanted to wait until a newly elected board could have a say in what could be a years-long contract.

“The decision will affect the quality of our children's educations for long into the future,” Henn wrote. “The Board of Education of Baltimore County failed to take this responsibility seriously and failed to do its due diligence to make an informed, thoughtful, impartial, and sound decision in its selection of Mrs. White.”

Those opposed to White have cited her ethics violations as a reason not to hire her.

The school board’s ethics panel found that White violated ethics rules by failing to disclose a consulting job with a company that represents education technology firms, including some with county contracts. The panel also ruled that White improperly used her “prestige of office” to obtain the part-time position.

That violation was the main reason Salmon gave for her decision.

“That breach of trust causes me pause as I consider whether to approve White as a permanent superintendent,” Salmon wrote.

Henn said in an interview that community members flooded her with questions after the school board voted to offer the superintendent job to White. She said they wanted to know, “Is this it? Is this set in stone? Do we have any avenues for expressing our concern?”

Henn said she felt it was incumbent upon her to share the information she had, with both people who supported White’s leadership and those who were concerned that the process lacked transparency.

“I don’t push particular views upon them, but I do provide information about how they can share their concerns,” she said. “All citizens should have the information and means to get in touch with their local leadership and to have their views known.

“That’s why I disseminated that information — not as a campaign to influence the state superintendent’s actions.”

After Salmon’s decision was made public on Wednesday by White, Miller and her Facebook friends praised the decision and their efforts to influence it.

“If you agree with the decision of Dr. Karen Salmon to not approve the permanent appointment of Verletta White, please consider sending her a thank you email,” Miller wrote on Facebook.