Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett endorses fellow Democrat Ben Jealous for Maryland governor

After hesitating for months, Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous.

But Leggett, also a Democrat, says he will not campaign “against” Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whom he counts as a personal friend and as a supporter of Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction.

Leggett, a former state Democratic Party chair, said in an interview that he announced that he was supporting the entire Democratic ticket at a fundraiser in Kensington hosted Saturday by Democratic county council candidate Gabe Albornoz.

The executive had said in July that he wasn’t ready to endorse Jealous because of concerns about how the Democratic nominee’s stances on taxes and school funding would affect Montgomery, a liberal county of about 1 million people whose per capita income is among the highest in the state.

He said that although Jealous is “still evaluating on the tax things,” the candidate has softened his position on school-funding formulas and has indicated he will honor any deal the state negotiates to land Amazon’s HQ2.

“We worked the differences out with Ben and I feel satisfied where we are,” Leggett said Sunday. “Many Democrats are probably wiping their brows and saying, ‘Thank you.’ ”