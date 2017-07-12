Treasurer won't pay two Hogan Cabinet secretaries who weren't confirmed

Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp is refusing to pay the salaries of two of Gov. Larry Hogan's Cabinet appointees who failed to win Senate confirmation this year.

The move by the Democratic treasurer to cut off pay for the Republican governor's department secretaries sets up a potential court battle over the constitutional powers of the executive and legislative branches of government.

Kopp informed the Comptroller's Office that she believes she has no authority to pay Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader and Planning Secretary Wendi Peters for any work after the beginning of the state fiscal year July 1.

The General Assembly included language in the state budget barring payment of salaries of officials subject to confirmation who were appointed by the governor but failed to win the approval of the Senate Executive Nominations Committee before the end of the annual 90-day legislative session in April.

Hogan rejected the Democratic-led Senate's handling of the nominations and said he considered the budget provision on the officials' pay unconstitutional.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, a Democrat, issued an opinion saying the governor has a right to reappoint the two officials. But Frosh also said the legislature has the power to cut off their salaries. The Governor's Office rejected the attorney general's advice and said it would rely on its own legal counsel.

Susanne Brogan, deputy treasurer for public policy, said Kopp blocked the pay for the two days that fell into the current budget year "because the advice from the attorney general was that the payments could not be made legally."

"The governor's legal counsel is not her attorney. Her attorney is the attorney general," Brogan said.

The Governor's Office had no immediate comment on Kopp's decision, first reported by The Daily Record.

Kopp's position splits with that of her fellow Democrat, Comptroller Peter Franchot. The Comptroller's Office said it would keep processing Schrader's and Kopp's pay until a court ordered it to stop. Brogan said the Comptroller's Office rejected Kopp's request to remove the officials' names from the state pay list so the treasurer did so herself.

Brogan said Schrader and Peters would remain off the payroll until the treasurer is advised that it is legal to pay them. While the Comptroller's Office processes the pay list provided by the Department of Budget and Management, the treasurer signs the checks.

"It looks like this is headed for court either way," Brogan said. The Comptroller's Office had no comment.

The comptroller is elected by the voters. Franchot, Maryland's leading vote-getter in 2014, has since formed a political alliance with Hogan. The treasurer is selected by the full membership of the Senate and House of Delegates and tends to defer to the will of the legislature.

Until the cutoff, Peters earned an annual salary of $137,749. Schrader received $174,417 for running a much larger department.

Peters' nomination was rejected by the Senate committee after a contentious hearing in which Democratic lawmakers raised questions about her management of the department while serving as acting secretary. Hogan withdrew her nomination before it could go to the full Senate.

Democratic lawmakers delayed holding a hearing on Schrader's appointment as they attempted to put pressure on Hogan and his health chief to take a stronger stand against President Donald J. Trump's proposal to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act and replace it with a system that potentially could have cost Maryland billions of dollars.

As the session neared the end, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller predicted Schrader would be confirmed, but an exasperated Hogan withdrew the nomination before it could come to a committee vote.

After the session, Hogan reappointed both officials.

Schrader is a former Howard County Council member who also served as former Gov. Robert L Ehrich Jr.'s homeland security chief and Hogan's appointments secretary. Peters was a member of the Mount Airy Town Council before losing a race for the House of Delegates in 2014.

