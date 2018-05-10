Baltimore County Executive, Democratic candidate for governor Kevin Kamenetz dies

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz — a Democratic candidate for governor and a fixture in state and local politics for nearly a quarter century — died Thursday morning of cardiac arrest, officials said.

Baltimore County police issued a statement saying that Kamenetz, 60, had been transported by ambulance early this morning to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center where he was declared dead of a cardiac arrest.

“Kamenetz was at his home in Owings Mills, asleep, when he awoke at about 2 a.m. and complained of feeling ill,” police said in a statement. “He was transported by the Garrison Fire Station’s Medic 19 to St. Joseph, where doctors pronounced him deceased at 3:22 a.m.”

The news stunned his friends and colleagues.

"I am just sitting in my office numb,” said Don Mohler, his longtime aide.

The two-term county executive is survived by his wife, Jill, and the couple’s two sons.

Kamenetz’s running mate, Valerie Ervin, was shocked to learn of the news early this morning.

“I can’t even believe this happened,” Ervin said.

According to county regulations, The County Council will have to vote on a replacement for Kamenetz to serve the remainder of his term. Before a replacement can be appointed, the county’s administrative officer, Fred Homan, serves as acting county executive.

In his 24 years as a councilman and executive in Baltimore County, Kamenetz achieved a list of accomplishments — renovating aging schools, revitalizing downtown Towson, and never raising taxes — that made him one of the leading candidates in the June 26 Democratic primary election for governor.

His death will upend the political calculations in the race for governor both for Democrats and for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. For now, politicians across the state were still learning of the shocking news of the death of a hard-charging candidate and executive.

“I’m incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz,” candidate Ben Jealous said in a statement. “He dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference and he helped to move Maryland forward. My sincerest thoughts and prayers are with Jill and their two sons.”

In a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, Kamenetz made no apologies for his leadership style.

“I’ll accept whatever criticism is out there. That comes with the job,” Kamenetz said. “The real answer is the results. We’re getting things done and we’re not raising taxes, and I think we’ve got a host of solid accomplishments that will serve this county well for the next generation. That’s the bottom line.”

Kamenetz had been building to his gubernatorial run for years, even if he didn’t realize his political career would take him this far.

He grew up in Lochearn, the son of a pharmacist. Kamenetz often talked about learning from his father’s example while working the cash register at the pharmacy.

The family talked about current events at the dinner table, and Kamenetz became an early student of politics. As a student at the Gilman School, Kamenetz was in the political club and named “class politico” for the Class of 1975.

For a class assignment, he volunteered for Hubert Humphrey’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 1972. Kamenetz could still recite a famous Humphrey quote from 1977: “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those in the shadows of life -- the sick, the needy and the handicapped.”

“I found it inspiring,” Kamenetz said. “That is the purpose of government. Those are the goals I’ve always tried to achieve when making decisions.”

He was also among the legion of politicians who invoke the late William Donald Schaefer, the hard-charging Democratic Baltimore mayor and governor famous for attention to detail and a sense of urgency.

“I fully appreciate his perspective of, ‘Do it now,’” Kamenetz said. “I’ve kind of modified it to say, ‘Let’s get it done.’ I embrace that mantle.”

So, too, has his counterpart in Baltimore, Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was saddened to learn of Kamenetz’s death.

“He’s been a friend and a supporter who always gave good advice. He will be missed as a leader in our state. My condolences to Jill and the family,” Pugh said.

“He was a great supporter of the city,” the mayor added. “He always promoted Baltimore in a positive way, encouraging people to visit and support the venues in the city.”

Don Mohler, who has been Kamenetz’s chief of staff and has known him for 20 years, said county government is “stunned.”

“All of us are stunned,” he said. “It’s a terrible shock.”

So was Kamenetz’s campaign staff.

"It’s shocking to say at the very least. We really don’t know how to put it into words. Right now, we’re focused on the fact he was the father to two teenaged sons," Kamenetz campaign spokesman Sean Naron said.

County Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, frequently disagreed with Kamenetz on policy issues but said he had great respect for him.

“My service on the Council coincided with his tenure as Executive,” Marks said. “While I did not always agree with him, County Executive Kamenetz was a strong and smart leader who provided 24 years of service to Baltimore County. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Kamenetz described himself in the recent interview at The Baltimore Sun’s offices as impatient and direct, saying public service demands such urgency.

“It’s who I’ve always been,” he said. “I have always been the person who will look you in the eye and tell you the truth. I think that’s what we need from our elected officials. I’m also the guy who gets things done.”

On the campaign trail, as he tried to set himself apart from a crowded field of other Democratic candidates, Kamenetz embraced this aspect of his personality.

One of Kamenetz’s first lines had been a pledge to “look you in the eye and tell you the truth.”