Democratic ballot for Maryland governor offers a rare crowded field that includes Kevin Kamenetz

The Democratic primary election for Maryland governor on Tuesday provided voters with a rare ballot featuring more candidates than in any previous party faceoff in at least three decades.

And among the nine candidates was Kevin Kamenetz, the Baltimore County executive whose death last month ended the best-financed gubernatorial campaign in the race. But his death of cardiac arrest came so close to the primary that election officials could not remove his name from the ballot.

Kamenetz was not only on the ballots Tuesday, he was also on the minds of many voters — especially those who had planned on supporting the 60-year-old Democrat’s bid to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November.

As a two-term Baltimore County executive, Kamenetz had support from voters throughout the Baltimore area.

Stephanie Fleming, 58, a Dundalk resident, said she supported Kamenetz and had to debate for a long time who to pick instead.

“The field is so crowded,” Fleming said after voting at Dundalk Middle School. “If Kevin Kamenetz was still here, I would have voted for him.”

She ultimately voted for Ben Jealous.

Ellicott City resident Ron Levendusky, 64, said he was also ready to cast a ballot for Kamenetz, but also chose Jealous.

Jon Cupp of Bel Air said Kamenetz’s death forced him to research all the other candidates before he settled on an unorthodox choice: perennial candidate Ralph Jaffee.

“I’m not crazy about anybody,” Cupp said.

Kamenetz’s appearance on the ballot wasn’t the only oddity for voters.

His running mate, Valerie Ervin, decided to run in his stead after his death. That set up a rare battle with the Maryland Board of Elections over how to get her name on the ballot as a top-of-the-ticket candidate, not just a lieutenant governor contender with Kamenetz.

Elections officials said they could not change the ballots but distributed signs telling voters that a vote for Kamenetz would count for Ervin.

Then Ervin dropped out of the race to support Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III.

So on Tuesday, the ballot still offered voters the option of the Kevin Kamenetz-Valerie Ervin ticket.

That presented voters with one of the rarest choices in Maryland election history: they could have cast a ballot for a deceased candidate that would have counted for another candidate who is no longer in the race.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Kate Magill and Erika Butler contributed to this story.

