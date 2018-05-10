Officials react to death of Kevin Kamenetz, Baltimore County executive and candidate for governor

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz — a Democratic candidate for governor and a fixture in state politics for nearly a quarter century — died Thursday morning of cardiac arrest, officials said.

Here’s how local political figures were reacting.

Governor Larry Hogan: The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh: “He’s been a friend and a supporter who always gave good advice. He will be missed as a leader in our state. My condolences to Jill and the family.”

“He was a great supporter of the city. He always promoted Baltimore in a positive way, encouraging people to visit and support the venues in the city.”

Ben Jealous, Democratic candidate for governor: I’m incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. He dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference, and he helped move Maryland forward. My sincerest thoughts and prayers are with Jill and their two sons.

David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican: “I was stunned to receive the news this morning from our Council Chairman about the death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

My service on the Council coincided with his tenure as Executive. While I did not always agree with him, County Executive Kamenetz was a strong and smart leader who provided 24 years of service to Baltimore County. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

