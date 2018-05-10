Funeral for Baltimore County executive, governor candidate Kevin Kamenetz set for Friday

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will be buried Friday afternoon following his sudden death early Thursday.

Kamenetz died of cardiac arrest, officials said; the Democratic gubernatorial candidate was 60.

His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7410 Park Heights Ave., in Northwest Baltimore.

A burial will follow the service at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 318 Berrymans Lane in Reisterstown.

Following the Jewish tradition, Kamenetz’s family will sit shiva at their home Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with services at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society and the Baltimore Humane Society.

Baltimore Sun reporter Fred Rasmussen contributed to this article.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan