Security video shows Maryland lobbyist touching lawmaker. He says it vindicates him. She says it vindicates her.

Newly released security footage from an Annapolis bar shows a veteran lobbyist placing his hand on the back of a female state senator, sliding it down and possibly touching the top of her buttocks as he pulls away.

The video’s release Tuesday by lobbyist Gil Genn fueled dueling accounts from him and Sen. Cheryl Kagan about whether it amounted to inappropriate touching. It sparked calls from each of them to pass a new law governing interactions between lobbyists and lawmakers.

Genn, who got the video from CastleBay Irish Pub, said it shows he did not touch Kagan inappropriately.

“Yes, Lord, thankfully there are videotapes!” the former state lawmaker said in a statement.

Kagan, who accused Glenn of “grazing her tush” during the Mar. 1 karoke night, played the video several times at an Annapolis news conference and said it represents “undeniable proof” that her version of events are accurate.

“I have no comprehension how Gil Genn can watch that video and say that it vindicates him and his perspective … in any manner,” she said.

The one minute, 26 second video shows Genn approaching Kagan from behind in a crowded bar, placing his left arm around her with his hand on her waist as he said something in her ear. He then slides his hand back, possibly grazing her buttocks as he pulled away.

Kagan laughed and stepped away from him, and then the two continued to chat for more than a minute before Genn left.

The footage contradicts Genn’s initial description of the encounter, in which he told The Sun that he was carrying an umbrella and coat when he approached her, so he would have had to reach his hand across his body in order to touch her back. In the video, Genn is not carrying anything.

He also said that he never touched her “in any manner whatsoever.”

The video also contradicts accounts by Kagan and her former chief of staff Justin Fiore, who each said that Kagan immediately froze after the incident. In the video, Fiore is looking the opposite direction when it happened.

Kagan and Gil, both Democrats, have known each other for more than two decades, since their overlapping terms representing adjoining Montgomery County districts in the House of Delegates in the 1990s.

“With the release of this video, it is now beyond dispute that I did not grab or grope her, as has been reported in the press from Senator Kagan’s statements,” Genn said in his statement.

Last week, Genn released a three page statement to the press apologizing for calling Kagan “delusional” but reiterating that he “kept my hands to myself” and that he was “100 percent certain” that his hands were full as he was leaving the bar.

Kagan said the video tape shows Genn’s version of events “to be inaccurate, would be the nicest way to say it. To be lies would be another way.”

The episode was the first time since the #MeToo movement addressing sexual harassment began that a sitting state lawmaker publicly accused someone of improper behavior.

Kagan said that the incident shows why the General Assembly needs better and more broad sexual harassment policies that also cover the interactions between lobbyists and the legislature.

Kagan told The Washington Post, which first reported the existence of the video, that she was relieved the incident was captured on tape.

“Most women who are harassed or sexually assaulted will not have access to such undeniable proof,” she said.

Both Kagan and Genn said that the incident and the video underscores the need for a way to resolved such disputes, though they offered opposite rationales.

“We need this legislation,” Genn said. “I pray that no one else has to endure the false allegations, like I did, by an accuser who chooses to resolve her claim in the media, instead of providing due process before a fair and independent forum.”

Genn, who has hired attorney Timothy Maloney, said the past 12 days “have been among the most painful in my life” and accused Kagan of making “numerous false allegations” and said she owed him and his family an apology.

“But she cannot remove her false allegations from the internet, which will always be there any time someone Googles my name,” Genn said in a statement. “That damage is permanent and irreparable, and my counsel is reviewing what can be done about it.”

Kagan, meanwhile, called the proposal that she apologize or a face legal action “absurd.”

“I’m done with this,” she said. “I feel like I started the conversation.”

