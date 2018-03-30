Baltimore lawmakers halt proposal to create Johns Hopkins police force

Maryland lawmakers will not endorse Johns Hopkins University’s proposal to create its own police force in Baltimore — at least, not this spring — officials said Friday morning.

Baltimore Del. Curt Anderson, chair of the city’s delegation to the General Assembly, said the university did not build enough community support for the idea.

Anderson said the delegation plans to refer the bill to be studied over the summer. The action that effectively ends debate on the idea until the fall.

Lawmakers from three different districts home to Hopkins’ schools and hospitals said they were inundated by concerns from constituents and that pushing forward with a bill now was premature.

“There was no evidence that they (university officials) tried to build the support needed to make a major change like this, to put police powers in the hands of private institution,” Anderson said in an interview Friday morning.

Anderson said city lawmakers and leaders of the House Judiciary Committee came to the conclusion Thursday night and were canceling a hearing on the proposal that was scheduled to be held at delegation’s weekly meeting Friday morning.

The lawmakers agreed that “a full vetting of the proposal had yet to be done and probably needed to be done,” Anderson said at the meeting. Study over the summer and fall would allow community leaders and lawmakers to collect more input on how a university police force should operate, if at all, “if we go forward next year,” Anderson said.

Supporters of the plan said it would have brought more police resources into a city reeling from violence and more than 300 homicides without costing city taxpayers.

Hopkins announced earlier this month that they were seeking authority to form a police force, which several public universities in the city already maintain. The idea was backed by Baltimore Police Commissioner Daryl De Sousa and leading Baltimore lawmakers, including Anderson and Senator Joan Carter Conway, both Democrats.

Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniels and Paul B. Rothman, dean of the school’s medical faculty, wrote in a March 5 letter announcing the plan that creating a university police force has taken on “increased urgency over the past year, given the challenges of urban crime here in Baltimore and the threat of active shooters in educational and health care settings.”

The university has a Homewood campus in North Baltimore, as well as its medical campus alongside the Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore. The proposed police force would have provided security at both locations. Currently the university employs a private security force.

