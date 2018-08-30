Many know Ben Jealous, NAACP president. Meet Ben Jealous, venture capitalist

After stepping down as president of the NAACP in 2013, Ben Jealous met with his friend Mitch Kapor, a multimillionaire tech entrepreneur, and discussed his future.

The two men walked on the beach near Kapor’s house on Martha’s Vineyard as Jealous explained he might join several corporate boards and enroll in business school.

But Kapor said he thought sitting in a classroom would be a waste of talent for Jealous, a Rhodes scholar credited with re-energizing the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you come work for me and you can teach me about social impact and I can teach you everything you need to know about investment?’” Jealous recalled.

After meeting with Kapor and other tech entrepreneurs at Kapor Capital’s offices in California, Jealous found a new calling as a partner at the firm, helping it find small companies working on social justice issues in need of seed money that wouldn’t otherwise have connections to Silicon Valley.

Republicans have attempted to label Jealous, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, as a “socialist” who lacks the financial sense needed to run the state’s $44 billion budget. But in his career, Jealous has spent the past five years as the complete opposite, a venture capitalist seeking to apply novel, market-based solutions to tackle social problems that government efforts have failed to improve.

“We wanted to show the world you don’t have to sacrifice your values to succeed in business,” Jealous said.

He said his business background prepares him for the job of governor far better than Gov. Larry Hogan’s experience as a real estate developer.

“I run the only Baltimore office of a Silicon Valley seed stage investment firm,” Jealous said. “Larry Hogan likes to tell people he’s never met me. My question is, ‘If there’s only one Baltimore office of a Silicon Valley seed stage investment firm, why has he never reached out?’”

At Kapor Capital, Jealous said he learned the value of its investments in socially conscious start-ups such as one that offers an alternative to cash bail and another that improves education for inmates.

The Democrat’s campaign provided The Baltimore Sun with a list of 21 companies that Kapor Capital invested in at Jealous’ urging during his five years at the firm. Interviews with several of those companies show they were able to create dozens of new jobs thanks to the seed money.

“Ben Jealous has been extremely supportive,” said Sebastian Seiguer, CEO of emocha Mobile Health Inc., a Baltimore-based firm that developed an app to help patients properly take medicine. “I’d say he was extremely businesslike and very focused on creating jobs in Baltimore city. We’ve hired more people onto the team and we’ve doubled our revenue since last June.”

Thanks to Kapor Capital’s investment, Seiguer’s small firm grew from seven employees to 16.

Jealous led Kapor investments into firms that help minority churches and nonprofits reduce energy bills; connect cancer patients to treatment options; and provide jails with tablet computers to improve inmate education. Others work to bolster enrollment in Obamacare; connect caregivers with older adults; and help indebted families rebuild their credit scores.

“Many of the companies Ben has invested in have socially conscious missions” that align with his work as a civil rights leader and with his gubernatorial platform, said Kevin Harris, a senior adviser to Jealous. Those missions include reforming public safety and criminal justice, expanding access to health care for low-income individuals, making college more affordable and improving public education, he said.

Jealous, who remains on Kapor’s payroll, said he will step down from the firm — whether he wins or loses the governor’s race — at the end of the year. He said he already divested from all the companies in which he held a stake.

From 2015 to 2017, Jealous, 45, earned $1.3 million at Kapor with an average annual income of $443,000, according to his tax returns.

By contrast, Hogan, 62, has not divested from real estate holdings that span the state, opting instead to put them into a trust managed by three of his former top aides at his firm, The Hogan Companies.

Hogan has made $2.4 million during his first three years as governor, largely from his corporate holdings that include stakes in commercial real estate deals as well as residential and retail developments around Maryland.

“The Hogan administration doesn’t understand the 21st century economy,” Jealous says. “What we did in venture capital is take founders creating their first or second business and create a rocket ship for them to grow quicker.

“Larry is a land developer and that’s a type of business,” he added. “Frankly, the rest of us are out here figuring out how to bring new businesses to market and grow them rapidly.”

The Hogan campaign said they welcome a discussion about the two men’s business backgrounds.

“Ben Jealous should not confuse the ability to run a successful business with the ability to a write check and reap the profits of someone else’s work,” said Doug Mayer, a spokesman for the Hogan campaign.

Mayer added that Republicans’ criticism of Jealous has less to do with his day job and is more about his platform, which would rapidly grow the size of Maryland’s government if enacted, particularly his proposal for universal health care.

Among the firms Jealous backed is Allovue, a Baltimore-based school software firm.

The company had been turned down by Kapor in a previous bid for funding, but Jealous helped pave the way for a second opportunity, said Jess Gartner, the company’s CEO.

“He was one of the people who just immediately understood the work we were trying to do, and the importance of it and the social impact of it,” Gartner said of Jealous. “Because Ben has such broad experience both with the NAACP and with business, I think he can uniquely evaluate companies not just for viable business ventures, but from an equity standpoint and from a quality of life standpoint.”

Gartner said her firm has grown from eight employees to 25, thanks in part to Kapor's investment.

One firm Jealous invested in has run into legal trouble.