Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jealous says he'll call for cut in Maryland sales tax if elected

Democratic gubernatorial challenger Ben Jealous will attempt to lay claim to the mantle of tax-cutter Thursday, announcing at a Baltimore news conference that if elected he will call for reducing the state’s 6 percent sales tax rate to 5.75 percent.

The proposal, part of what Jealous is billing as his economic growth package, goes farther than any tax-cutting measure from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has suggested so far.

Based on a Department of Legislative Services estimate of the impact of a failed Republican bill to cut the rate to 5 percent, a cut of a quarter of that size would cost the state more than $150 million in revenue each year.

Jealous said he would offset that revenue loss through increased collections of sales taxes from online retailers and by closing a loophole benefiting hedge fund managers.

The proposal could help inoculate Jealous against Republican warnings that his ambitious plans to expand social programs could lead to massive tax increases on ordinary Marylanders. But it could also raise questions about whether Jealous’ is proposing to give away revenue he would need to finance his plans.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer quickly struck back.

“If you didn’t have whiplash from the velocity of Ben’s out-of-control spending, you’d have it now as he wildly goes from wanting to raise the sales tax yesterday to promising to cut it today," Mayer said. "There is no one in Maryland who believes that Ben Jealous will be better for their tax bill than Larry Hogan, but it is clear that Ben has reached the point of desperation where he will say anything to get a vote.”

Jealous said the cut would keep Maryland’s tax rate competitive with nearby states. According to legislative analysts, the move would bring Maryland even with the District of Columbia. But most of Maryland’s neighbors have state and local sales taxes of at least 6 percent when combined.

Maryland does not permit local sales taxes.

The state’s rate was 5 percent until Gov. Martin O’Mallley sought an increase to 6 percent in 2007 — largely to help fund an education aid formula the General Assembly adopted in 2002.

The sales tax is one of the state’s largest sources of revenue.

