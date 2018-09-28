Jealous pledges to ensure Maryland has no Republicans in Congress

Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, pledged Thursday evening to deliver an all-Democratic congressional delegation if he’s elected.

At the Baltimore County Democratic Party Unity Dinner in Timonium, Jealous warned his fellow Democrats that Republican Gov. Larry Hogan would work to place more Republicans in Congress.

Jealous, who is trailing Hogan among county voters, said he would make sure there are none.

“Our congressional delegation is on the ballot this November — not just their re-election, but their districts,” Jealous told the audience. “I would send eight Democrats to Congress and he would send four — and four Republicans.”

Whoever is elected governor in November will oversee the state’s redistricting process after the 2020 census.

Maryland’s congressional delegation is currently made up of seven Democrats and one Republican: Rep. Andy Harris. Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 2-to-1 in Maryland, in terms of registered voters.

“If you like Andy Harris and you want him, times four, vote for Larry Hogan,” Jealous said in a speech that drew applause. “But if you want leadership like [Reps. John] Sarbanes and [Dutch] Ruppersberger and [Elijah] Cummings and [Jamie] Raskin, and the rest of our great congressional delegation, you better vote Democratic up and down the ballot.”

Kevin Harris, a senior adviser to Jealous, said the Democrat does not have a specific proposal in mind to redraw Maryland’s Congressional maps.

Harris said Jealous wants to “protect” the seven safe Democratic seats in Maryland and “campaign to get Andy Harris out of office.”

“The key point is, if Larry Hogan is drawing this map, expect less Democrats,” he said.

The next redistricting process will take place after the 2020 census. Under the current system, the governor proposes a map and the General Assembly votes on it.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, a Democrat, was in office when the lines were last drawn in 2010. He acknowledged last year that those lines were gerrymandered, and has come out in favor of national redistricting reform.

“It was also my intent to create … a district where the people would be more likely to elect a Democrat than a Republican,” O’Malley said last year in a deposition.

A federal judge has written that Maryland’s 3rd District, held by Sarbanes, is “reminiscent of a broken-winged pterodactyl, lying prostrate across the center of the state.”

