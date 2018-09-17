Ben Jealous to release plan Monday aimed at curbing prescription drug costs

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous plans Monday to release a new a series of new proposals aimed at curbing prescription drug costs in Maryland.

Called a “New Rx For Maryland,” Jealous’ plan proposes creating a prescription drug affordability board to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for rising costs and “ensure Marylanders are not subject to sharp increases.”

His plan also calls for driving down costs by allowing reimportation of prescription drugs so that Marylanders can access prescriptions at cheaper rates from Canada and instituting a drug spending cap for Medicaid, which the Jealous campaign says has helped New York achieve $958 million in savings last year.

"Marylanders desperately need relief from skyrocketing prescription drug and healthcare costs, and not nearly enough is being done to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable," Jealous said in a statement.

Jealous has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday to discuss the plan.

