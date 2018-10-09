Maryland Gov. Hogan's video mocks Jealous' speaking gaffes. Jealous says it makes fun of his stutter.

A new web video from Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign mocks several instances in which his Democratic challenger, Ben Jealous, incorrectly said he was running for officers other than Maryland governor — including an instance over the weekend in which Jealous said he was running for governor of Virginia.

“What exactly is @BenJealous running for?” Hogan posted Monday on Twitter with a link to the video. “President? Governor of Virginia? We're not entirely sure.”

The Hogan campaign video plays several clips in which Jealous either states or implies he’s running for U.S. president — not governor — followed by a clip from a union rally last weekend in which Jealous said: “Just give me your all for the next 31 days and you will be looking at the next governor of Virginia.”

Since childhood, Jealous has struggled with a stutter that has at times been on display at big moments in the campaign — including the first televised debate in the primary. His campaign says the stutter sometimes makes him avoid certain words and substitute others.

Jealous on Tuesday planned an 11:30 a.m. event in Baltimore to take Hogan to task for what he said was the governor’s mocking of his speech impediment.

Jealous “will be joined by educators, healthcare professionals, and small business owners who will urge Larry Hogan to stop his negative campaigning, especially by mocking Jealous' struggles with his stutter, and finally release plans to address important issues for Maryland families,” the Jealous campaign said in a statement.

“Jealous has been open about his lifelong personal struggle with stuttering, including how stigma and bullying inhibits young people. On the campaign trail, he has talked about importance of being a visible role model for those who struggle with speech impediments.”

