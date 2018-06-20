California Sen. Kamala Harris set to stump for Ben Jealous in Prince George's County

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in national Democratic politics, is scheduled to join Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous for a rally in Prince George’s County Wednesday evening.

The California lawmaker, who was elected in 2016, is one of several stalwarts of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing who have appeared in Maryland to support Jealous’ bid to win the June 26 primary election against a crowded field of Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Harris will join the former NAACP president in Langley Park for what is billed as an “early vote rally” that will also be a protest of President Donald J. Trump’s immigration policies. The last day of early voting is Thursday.

Other nationally know progressives who have visited Maryland on behalf of Jealous include Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. Booker, Harris and Sanders are all viewed as potential candidates for president in 2020. In addition, friend and comedian Dave Chappelle has also campaigned for Jealous.

Harris recently earned media attention when she called upon Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over Trump administration policies that have led to the separation of parents and children who have entered the United States through the Southwestern border.

