Ben Jealous rolling out celebrities, starting with Dave Chappelle, in bid to be Maryland governor

Democrat Ben Jealous plans to deploy celebrity supporters over the next few weeks to rally his voters to the polls, starting this week with comedian and childhood friend Dave Chappelle, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Chappelle is scheduled to host a 2 p.m. rally for the Democratic candidate for governor at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Saturday, the second such event in two days.

The Comedy Central star is also scheduled to host a rally for Jealous in Prince George’s County on Friday, along with several other fundraisers in the area, the campaign said.

Chappelle’s appearance is the first of more than a half dozen high-profile supporters who will host events for Jealous through the early voting period, which begins June 14 and ends June 21. The Democratic primary election is June 26, and the winner will face incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Jealous faces a crowded Democratic field that includes: Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former Montgomery County Council member Valerie Ervin, state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, lawyer Jim Shea, author and tech entrepreneur Alec Ross, and Krish Vignarajah, a former policy director for Michelle Obama.

The Jealous campaign also announced several other events hosted by business, cultural and political celebrities: Ice cream magnates Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s, actor Lamman Rucker, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a friend of Jealous.

