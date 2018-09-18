Jealous vetoes reporter as panelist for debate with Hogan

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous has vetoed a western Maryland newspaper’s statehouse reporter as a panelist for his sole debate with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Jealous exercised his right under his campaign’s agreement with Hogan’s to strike Tamela Baker of The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown from the panel, Maryland Public Television confirmed Tuesday.

Monday’s debate, sponsored by MPT, is the only one the two campaigns agreed upon before the Nov. 6 election.

Kevin Harris, senior adviser to Jealous, declined to talk about why the campaign excluded Baker or whether it had any complaints about her coverage. He instead issued a statement.

“Both campaigns were able to change the outlets and representatives asked to participate in the debate,” Harris said. “There are many reporters and outlets that we would have liked to include that are not being included. This type of back-and-forth is typical in debate negotiations."

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said the governor’s campaign has not exercised its right to veto any of the reporters chosen by their outlets.

“I don’t know why they did that, but it certainly wasn’t us that vetoed Tammy,” he said.

The reporters expected to serve on the panel are Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Sun, Ovetta Wiggins of The Washington Post and Ryan Eldredge of WMDT-TV in Salisbury.

Tom Williams, communications director for MPT, said it was not clear Tuesday whether the Hagerstown paper would propose a replacement.

Herald-Mail Executive Editor Jake Womer could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment, but was quoted in that paper defending his reporter.

"Tamela Baker is a consummate statehouse reporter who has covered the General Assembly for years and has written about legislative issues that matter to western Maryland residents," he said.

The Herald-Mail reported the paper will send another reporter to the debate, if possible.

Mayer said the two campaigns agreed in their negotiations on the outlets that would participate.

“It’s up to Hagerstown what they do, but obviously we want their participation,” Mayer said. “Hagerstown, they’re a proud organization and they’re going to be represented.”

Mayer said the Hogan campaign offered to include the provision in the agreement allowing either candidate to exclude individual panelists to make Jealous more comfortable with the arrangements.

“It was clearly nothing we were going to take up and we were very surprised that they did,” Mayer said.

