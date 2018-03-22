Senate unanimously confirms Robert K. Hur as Maryland U.S. attorney

The Senate unanimously approved President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. attorney in Maryland late Thursday, rapidly moving his approval during the course of a single day after he appeared to stall for weeks.

Robert K. Hur, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland who was nominated in November, will succeed Rod J. Rosenstein in the post. Rosenstein, then the longest serving U.S. attorney in the country, left the job last year to become deputy attorney general.

Hur had appeared to stall in the Senate Judiciary Committee even as more recent U.S. attorney nominees in other states cleared the Senate. The committee’s chairman, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, previously told The Baltimore Sun he was seeking information from the Justice Department before moving forward on Hur.

Multiple sources said Grassley was seeking additional material about the department’s probe into the 2016 presidential election. Hur was scheduled for committee review soon after The Sun’s coverage, and was approved by the Senate unanimously on Thursday.

“Marylanders have been anxiously awaiting confirmation of our next U.S. Attorney,” Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said in a statement, adding that he is confident the newly confirmed prosecutor would “focus on protecting Marylanders across our state.”

Hur, a 45-year-old Silver Spring resident, spent seven years as a federal prosecutor in Maryland, handling financial and regulatory offenses. Before that, he worked in the Justice Department as counsel to the assistant attorney general in charge of the criminal division.

He enjoyed bipartisan support when he was nominated last year, and there was no indication the delay had anything to do with his own background or work at Justice.

Though the violent crime rate in Baltimore has fallen below last year’s numbers, it remains higher than normal.

“Working together with local, state, and federal partners, I’m confident we can move forward on the pressing issues facing our state,” said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, also a Democrat.

