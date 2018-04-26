Progressive House candidate says recording shows Maryland Rep. Hoyer tried to pressure him to end campaign

Rep. Steny Hoyer of Southern Maryland, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, has been making stops around the country seeking to help his party recapture control of the chamber. That’s standard fare for a party leader in an election year.

But a candidate in a Colorado Democratic primary says Hoyer and the party went too far by using “top-heavy tactics” to encourage him to leave the race in favor of the national party’s chosen candidate.

And there’s more: a site called The Intercept has released a secretly taped audio recording in which it says Hoyer tells candidate Levi Tillemann, an inventor and entrepreneur, that the party is mobilizing its resources behind another candidate, attorney Jason Crow.

Intercept says the recording of the conversation – which it posted – shows that Hoyer sought to pressure Tillemann from the race because the national party identified Crow as the best candidate in the November election in the state’s 6th congressional district.

In the recordings, a man – identified by Intercept as Hoyer – says: “Yeah, I’m for Crow. I am for Crow because a judgment was made very early on. I didn’t participate in the decision.”

The site says Tillemann responded: “So your position is, a decision was made very early on before voters had a say, and that’s fine because the DCCC knows better than the voters of the 6th Congressional District, and we should line up behind that candidate.” The DCCC is the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party’s House elections operation.

“That’s certainly a consequence of our decision,” Hoyer responds, according to the site.

Hoyer’s office did not dispute that it was his voice on the recording made in December at a Denver-area hotel.

In response to an inquiry, an aide to Hoyer — the Democratic whip who represents Maryland’s 5th Congressional District — released a statement.

“Whip Hoyer is committed to taking back the House, and that involves working with local leaders to identify and support the strongest candidate for that district,” the statement said.

The Intercept indicated on its site that the recording was made by Tillemann.

“The candidate had his phone set to record,” it says.

A spokesman for Tillemann said the candidate was not immediately available to be interviewed.

On Twitter, Tillemann wrote “huge thanks” to Lee Fang – whose byline appears on the Intercept account – “for helping to expose the DCCC’s top-heavy tactics this year. We on the other hand are a bottoms up campaign.”

The tweet also said: “Help a progressive lead the blue wave!”

The primary is June 26. The seat is currently held by Republican Mike Coffman, who is seeking re-election.

Progressives have long complained that the national Democratic Party has sought to preordain the outcome of primary races. Many point to leaked emails in 2016 that appeared to show favoritism for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders during the presidential primaries.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida resigned as the party's chairwoman after the emails became public.

