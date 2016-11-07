What Maryland voters need to know on Election Day

Here's what you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday.

•Each voter is assigned a polling place based on their address. You can visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website (elections.state.md.us) to find your polling place.

•New this year, voters will select candidates by filling in bubbles on paper ballots — like a standardized test.

•The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

•You must already be registered to vote on Election Day — there is no same-day registration.

•Most people will not be required to show ID to vote. However, some first-time Maryland voters will. Valid forms of identification include: a driver's license, student ID, passport, a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck. For a full list of acceptable documents, visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

•Under Maryland law, one or two children under 18 years old can be with you as you vote — as long as they do not disrupt or interfere with voting.

•If you do not have two consecutive hours when you are not working between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., your employer is required to provide two hours of paid leave to vote. If your employer requires proof that you voted, ask an election judge for a Certificate of Participation.

•You cannot use your cell phone, pager, camera, or computer equipment at a polling place.

•If you are being harassed at a polling place, have trouble voting or suspect violations of election law, call the Maryland State Board of Elections voter hotline: 1-800-222-VOTE. You can also call the national nonpartisan Election-Protection coalition at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.