Following Senate vote, Maryland House approves bill allowing courts to revoke rapists' parental rights

A day after the Maryland Senate approved a bill allowing courts to terminate the parental rights of rapists, the House of Delegates followed suit Wednesday, giving final approval to identical legislation.

After the unanimous vote, the chamber gave a standing ovation to Del. Kathleen Dumais, the Montgomery County Democrat who has sponsored the bill through nine previous legislative failures.

At his annual State of the State address, Gov. Larry Hogan commended the action by both chambers, reiterating past pledges in adding that he “will sign it into law the moment it reaches my desk.”

The House and Senate must rubber-stamp each others’ bills before passing the legislation on to the governor.

