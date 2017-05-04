After two failed attempts, House passes a health care bill

House Republicans narrowly approved a health care bill Thursday that would make significant changes to President Barack Obama's signature 2010 health insurance law, handing President Donald Trump his first major legislative victory and setting up a showdown in the Senate.

The legislation, which was tweaked after it failed to capture sufficient support six weeks ago, was universally opposed by Democrats — including Maryland's seven Democratic members. But Republicans, under pressure to make good on a years-long campaign promise to repeal Obamacare, brought enough conservatives and centrists together to overcome that opposition.

Now the bill goes to the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain. Assuming Republicans leaders do not change the chamber's rules, the legislation will need some Democratic support to overcome the threat of a filibuster. Whatever emerges in coming weeks will likely look significantly different than what the House approved.

The House bill, the culmination of weeks of negotiations, would eliminate tax penalties in Obama's law that affected people who don't buy coverage and it erases tax increases in the Affordable Care Act on higher-earning people and the health industry. It cuts the Medicaid program for low-income people and lets states impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.

If approved, the legislation would post immediate questions for the state and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. To begin with, the state could lose some $2 billion in funding for its expanded Medicaid program — which state officials are unlikely to be able to recover. State officials would also have to decide whether to continue protections for patients included in the Obama health care law.

Maryland's congressional delegation was predictably split, with all Democrats opposing the measure and Rep. Andy Harris, the state's only Republican in Congress, supporting it.

The House proposal also transforms Obama's subsidies for millions buying insurance — largely based on people's incomes and premium costs — into tax credits that rise with consumers' ages.

House Republican leaders canceled a vote on the health care bill in March because disgruntled conservatives said the measure was too meek while GOP moderates said its cuts were too deep. Over the past several weeks, the measure was revamped to attract most hard-line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

Lawmakers added a modest pool of money to help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage, a concern that caused a near-fatal rebellion among Republicans in recent days.

States could get federal waivers freeing insurers from other Obama coverage requirements. With waivers, insurers could charge people with pre-existing illnesses far higher rates than healthy customers, boost prices for older consumers to whatever they wish and ignore the mandate that they cover specified services like pregnancy care.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated in March that the GOP bill would end coverage for 24 million people over a decade. An estimate for latest version of the bill was not ready when the House voted.

GOP leaders seemed to win over a raft of wavering lawmakers after adding $8 billion over five years for state high-risk pools, aimed at helping seriously ill people pay expensive premiums. That was on top of $130 billion already in the bill for states to help customers, though critics said those amounts were insufficient.

Some experts are concerned that money will not cover the need for people who are sick with chronic conditions and cannot obtain coverage in the individual market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

